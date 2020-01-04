Memphis 140, L.A. Clippers 114
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowder
|31:20
|9-17
|3-4
|3-8
|7
|3
|27
|Jackson Jr.
|33:55
|9-10
|3-4
|3-6
|0
|5
|24
|Valanciunas
|22:11
|4-7
|1-1
|1-12
|3
|5
|9
|Brooks
|28:21
|8-19
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|22
|Morant
|29:35
|7-10
|7-8
|0-4
|9
|2
|22
|Jones
|18:25
|5-8
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|0
|11
|Clarke
|17:45
|3-8
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|0
|8
|Hill
|16:53
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Melton
|16:39
|2-8
|3-3
|1-7
|4
|1
|8
|Allen
|14:54
|2-3
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|9
|Anderson
|7:02
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Guduric
|3:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|49-96
|24-28
|11-54
|36
|23
|140
Percentages: FG .510, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 18-39, .462 (Brooks 6-9, Crowder 6-11, Jackson Jr. 3-4, Allen 1-1, Melton 1-4, Morant 1-4, Clarke 0-1, Jones 0-1, Valanciunas 0-1, Hill 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Jackson Jr. 4, Crowder 3, Valanciunas 3).
Turnovers: 9 (Jackson Jr. 2, Morant 2, Valanciunas 2, Allen, Brooks, Crowder).
Steals: 8 (Crowder 3, Jones 2, Melton 2, Morant).
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harkless
|17:16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|0
|Leonard
|35:11
|8-24
|6-6
|1-8
|3
|1
|24
|Zubac
|17:05
|4-6
|0-0
|5-11
|0
|1
|8
|Shamet
|28:19
|4-13
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|3
|10
|Walton Jr.
|22:44
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Harrell
|26:29
|11-16
|6-10
|2-9
|3
|3
|28
|Williams
|25:16
|10-17
|3-3
|1-2
|7
|3
|24
|Robinson
|20:46
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|7
|Green
|18:02
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|0
|McGruder
|13:03
|0-2
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|1
|Patterson
|6:57
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Coffey
|4:26
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Motley
|4:26
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|45-101
|17-22
|14-49
|20
|22
|114
Percentages: FG .446, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 7-30, .233 (Leonard 2-7, Coffey 1-2, Walton Jr. 1-2, Williams 1-2, Robinson 1-5, Shamet 1-7, Green 0-1, Harkless 0-1, McGruder 0-1, Patterson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Green).
Turnovers: 13 (Leonard 5, Williams 3, Harkless 2, Harrell 2, Motley).
Steals: 3 (Leonard 2, Patterson).
Technical Fouls: None
|Memphis
|40
|25
|39
|36
|—
|140
|L.A. Clippers
|27
|30
|23
|34
|—
|114
A_19,068 (18,997). T_2:05.