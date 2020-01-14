https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVSU-72-ALABAMA-A-M-66-14972786.php
MVSU 72, ALABAMA A&M 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MVSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hunter
|36
|7-12
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|1
|19
|Kimble
|36
|2-8
|1-2
|2-10
|2
|2
|5
|Green
|35
|6-16
|5-6
|1-3
|1
|1
|17
|Simmons
|32
|6-13
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|15
|Sarnor
|24
|1-2
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|3
|4
|Samaha
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Barnes
|14
|4-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|12
|Alston
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rivers
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Johnson
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Lyons
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|10-14
|4-28
|12
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .448, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Barnes 4-7, Hunter 3-8, Simmons 2-6, Sarnor 1-1, Green 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kimble 2).
Turnovers: 7 (Kimble 3, Simmons 3, Hunter).
Steals: 5 (Green 2, Hunter, Kimble, Sarnor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tucker
|34
|6-9
|0-0
|4-7
|3
|1
|13
|Alford
|33
|3-13
|3-4
|0-3
|5
|2
|10
|Miller
|28
|2-8
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|1
|7
|Hicks
|22
|3-8
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|10
|Parham
|19
|1-3
|1-6
|3-5
|0
|1
|3
|Wiley
|19
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|7
|Williams
|17
|3-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|6
|Scissum
|12
|1-4
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|0
|3
|Ja.Johnson
|11
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Houston
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|10-16
|13-34
|15
|10
|66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Hicks 2-5, Wiley 1-2, Tucker 1-3, Alford 1-6, Miller 1-7, Parham 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Miller 2, Alford, Ja.Johnson, Tucker).
Turnovers: 12 (Alford 4, Tucker 4, Ja.Johnson, Miller, Wiley, Williams).
Steals: 4 (Alford 2, Miller, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|MVSU
|42
|30
|—
|72
|Alabama A&M
|28
|38
|—
|66
A_875 (6,000).
