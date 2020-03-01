https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/MURRAY-ST-75-AUSTIN-PEAY-61-15096030.php
MURRAY ST. 75, AUSTIN PEAY 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|39
|10-23
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|27
|Butler
|29
|4-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|10
|Woodard
|23
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Abaev
|33
|4-6
|2-5
|6-14
|0
|5
|10
|Taylor
|34
|3-10
|3-8
|3-10
|1
|4
|9
|Paez
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Hinson
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Silveira
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Conteh
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|12-21
|11-32
|5
|20
|61
Percentages: FG .400, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Adams 4-9, Hinson 1-1, Butler 0-1, Woodard 0-1, Paez 0-2, Taylor 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Taylor 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Adams 5, Butler 2, Taylor 2, Woodard 2, Abaev, Hinson, Paez).
Steals: 6 (Butler 2, Paez 2, Silveira, Woodard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|0
|A.Smith
|38
|7-10
|3-3
|3-11
|2
|2
|17
|Brown
|40
|5-10
|3-6
|0-1
|3
|2
|15
|Eaves
|39
|4-8
|4-6
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|D.Smith
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Williams
|27
|6-8
|2-4
|1-11
|3
|4
|15
|Carter
|21
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|12
|Gilmore
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Holliday
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-52
|14-21
|7-34
|14
|18
|75
Percentages: FG .519, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Carter 2-4, Brown 2-5, Williams 1-1, Eaves 1-2, D.Smith 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (A.Smith).
Turnovers: 15 (Robinson 4, Brown 3, Carter 2, D.Smith 2, Eaves 2, Gilmore, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Williams 4, Brown 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Austin Peay
|33
|28
|—
|61
|Murray St.
|36
|39
|—
|75
A_8,229 (8,602).
