https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/MURRAY-ST-73-AUSTIN-PEAY-61-15112849.php
MURRAY ST. 73, AUSTIN PEAY 61
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|34
|5-18
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|13
|Butler
|33
|0-6
|2-2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|Woodard
|22
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|0
|Abaev
|36
|3-6
|2-4
|2-7
|1
|4
|8
|Taylor
|39
|12-25
|1-5
|6-14
|0
|0
|27
|Hinson
|22
|3-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|9
|Paez
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Silveira
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|7-14
|12-32
|9
|17
|61
Percentages: FG .393, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Hinson 2-3, Adams 2-5, Taylor 2-6, Woodard 0-1, Butler 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Abaev 2, Adams).
Turnovers: 11 (Butler 3, Taylor 3, Abaev 2, Paez 2, Adams).
Steals: 5 (Butler 2, Hinson, Taylor, Woodard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|10
|3-4
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|2
|6
|A.Smith
|22
|2-6
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Brown
|39
|7-16
|7-8
|1-5
|3
|2
|24
|Eaves
|34
|1-9
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|D.Smith
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|6
|Williams
|29
|6-12
|2-3
|2-11
|2
|2
|15
|Carter
|28
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|2
|10
|Gilmore
|17
|2-2
|1-1
|4-10
|3
|2
|5
|Holliday
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|12-16
|13-41
|15
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .443, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Brown 3-6, D.Smith 2-4, Williams 1-1, Eaves 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gilmore 2, Williams 2, A.Smith, Robinson).
Turnovers: 10 (Brown 3, Carter 3, Eaves 2, Gilmore, Robinson).
Steals: 10 (Brown 3, Williams 2, A.Smith, Carter, D.Smith, Gilmore, Robinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Austin Peay
|29
|32
|—
|61
|Murray St.
|36
|37
|—
|73
.
View Comments