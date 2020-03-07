Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
AUSTIN PEAY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Adams 34 5-18 1-2 1-4 1 0 13
Butler 33 0-6 2-2 2-3 5 2 2
Woodard 22 0-1 0-0 0-3 2 4 0
Abaev 36 3-6 2-4 2-7 1 4 8
Taylor 39 12-25 1-5 6-14 0 0 27
Hinson 22 3-4 1-1 0-0 0 3 9
Paez 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Silveira 5 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 24-61 7-14 12-32 9 17 61

Percentages: FG .393, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Hinson 2-3, Adams 2-5, Taylor 2-6, Woodard 0-1, Butler 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Abaev 2, Adams).

Turnovers: 11 (Butler 3, Taylor 3, Abaev 2, Paez 2, Adams).

Steals: 5 (Butler 2, Hinson, Taylor, Woodard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MURRAY ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Robinson 10 3-4 0-0 4-5 0 2 6
A.Smith 22 2-6 0-2 2-3 0 2 4
Brown 39 7-16 7-8 1-5 3 2 24
Eaves 34 1-9 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
D.Smith 18 2-6 0-0 0-5 0 1 6
Williams 29 6-12 2-3 2-11 2 2 15
Carter 28 4-6 2-2 0-2 6 2 10
Gilmore 17 2-2 1-1 4-10 3 2 5
Holliday 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-61 12-16 13-41 15 14 73

Percentages: FG .443, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Brown 3-6, D.Smith 2-4, Williams 1-1, Eaves 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Gilmore 2, Williams 2, A.Smith, Robinson).

Turnovers: 10 (Brown 3, Carter 3, Eaves 2, Gilmore, Robinson).

Steals: 10 (Brown 3, Williams 2, A.Smith, Carter, D.Smith, Gilmore, Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Austin Peay 29 32 61
Murray St. 36 37 73

.