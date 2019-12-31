MONTANA 52, SACRAMENTO ST. 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|0
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Cooke-Harper
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis
|0
|2-6
|0-0
|1-11
|2
|2
|4
|Esposito
|0
|3-8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|9
|Fowler
|0
|2-7
|3-3
|2-8
|2
|1
|7
|Jacobs
|0
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|0
|3-8
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|0
|8
|Nwachukwu
|0
|2-5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|5
|Patton
|0
|4-10
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|1
|10
|Totals
|200
|18-50
|9-15
|8-39
|6
|12
|50
Percentages: FG .360, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Esposito 2-4, Bridges 1-2, Jacobs 1-2, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 1-5, Fowler 0-1, Nwachukwu 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cooke-Harper, Jacobs, Patton).
Turnovers: 17 (Davis 4, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 4, Patton 3, Esposito 2, Jacobs 2, Fowler, Nwachukwu).
Steals: 6 (Mauriohooho-Le'afa 4, Fowler, Patton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONTANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pridgett
|38
|7-18
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|3
|14
|Manuel
|37
|3-11
|6-6
|0-4
|1
|1
|13
|Falls
|33
|0-5
|0-1
|0-2
|5
|1
|0
|Samuelson
|30
|7-13
|0-0
|3-8
|1
|3
|17
|Vazquez
|29
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|0
|Owens
|26
|3-6
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|8
|Carter-Hollinger
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Anderson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-59
|7-9
|8-32
|9
|14
|52
Percentages: FG .339, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Samuelson 3-5, Owens 1-2, Manuel 1-6, Vazquez 0-2, Pridgett 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Samuelson 3, Falls, Pridgett).
Turnovers: 8 (Pridgett 5, Carter-Hollinger, Manuel, Vazquez).
Steals: 10 (Pridgett 4, Vazquez 2, Carter-Hollinger, Falls, Manuel, Samuelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacramento St.
|27
|23
|—
|50
|Montana
|20
|32
|—
|52
A_3,846 (7,321).