Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MONMOUTH (NJ) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Traore 17 3-4 2-2 2-5 1 3 8
Chaput 16 2-3 4-6 0-1 3 2 8
Hammond 30 4-9 1-2 1-4 0 2 11
McClary 14 1-2 2-3 0-1 1 3 4
Salnave 25 5-8 4-6 0-2 0 3 14
Martin 24 2-7 0-0 2-6 2 0 4
Papas 24 8-12 9-10 0-3 1 1 32
Rutty 19 1-4 0-0 2-6 0 1 2
Pillari 16 0-5 0-0 0-3 1 0 0
Gabriel 10 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Ibiezugbe 5 1-1 0-1 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 27-55 22-30 8-32 9 20 85

Percentages: FG .491, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Papas 7-11, Hammond 2-5, Chaput 0-1, Salnave 0-1, Martin 0-2, Pillari 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Pillari).

Turnovers: 10 (Rutty 3, Salnave 2, Chaput, Hammond, Ibiezugbe, Papas, Pillari).

Steals: 3 (McClary, Papas, Traore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CANISIUS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Fritz 30 2-7 3-3 4-8 4 1 8
White 23 2-4 1-3 1-6 1 3 6
Henderson 28 3-7 2-2 0-1 1 4 11
Johnson 39 6-13 5-6 1-6 7 4 18
Brandon 27 7-17 1-2 0-4 1 1 17
Hitchon 18 2-5 0-0 1-1 2 3 4
Harried 14 2-6 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
Hadzic 11 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
St. Louis 5 1-1 1-1 2-3 0 3 3
Totals 200 25-62 13-17 10-32 16 23 71

Percentages: FG .403, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Henderson 3-6, Brandon 2-6, Fritz 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Hadzic 0-1, Harried 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Harried, Johnson).

Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 3, Fritz 2, Hadzic 2, Henderson 2, Hitchon 2, White 2, Brandon, St. Louis).

Steals: 5 (Harried 2, Johnson 2, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Monmouth (NJ) 30 55 85
Canisius 36 35 71

A_883 (2,176).