MONMOUTH (NJ) 85, CANISIUS 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONMOUTH (NJ)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Traore
|17
|3-4
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|8
|Chaput
|16
|2-3
|4-6
|0-1
|3
|2
|8
|Hammond
|30
|4-9
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|11
|McClary
|14
|1-2
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|4
|Salnave
|25
|5-8
|4-6
|0-2
|0
|3
|14
|Martin
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|2-6
|2
|0
|4
|Papas
|24
|8-12
|9-10
|0-3
|1
|1
|32
|Rutty
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|2
|Pillari
|16
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Gabriel
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Ibiezugbe
|5
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|22-30
|8-32
|9
|20
|85
Percentages: FG .491, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Papas 7-11, Hammond 2-5, Chaput 0-1, Salnave 0-1, Martin 0-2, Pillari 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Pillari).
Turnovers: 10 (Rutty 3, Salnave 2, Chaput, Hammond, Ibiezugbe, Papas, Pillari).
Steals: 3 (McClary, Papas, Traore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CANISIUS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Fritz
|30
|2-7
|3-3
|4-8
|4
|1
|8
|White
|23
|2-4
|1-3
|1-6
|1
|3
|6
|Henderson
|28
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|11
|Johnson
|39
|6-13
|5-6
|1-6
|7
|4
|18
|Brandon
|27
|7-17
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|17
|Hitchon
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|4
|Harried
|14
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Hadzic
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-62
|13-17
|10-32
|16
|23
|71
Percentages: FG .403, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Henderson 3-6, Brandon 2-6, Fritz 1-2, White 1-2, Johnson 1-5, Hadzic 0-1, Harried 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Harried, Johnson).
Turnovers: 15 (Johnson 3, Fritz 2, Hadzic 2, Henderson 2, Hitchon 2, White 2, Brandon, St. Louis).
Steals: 5 (Harried 2, Johnson 2, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Monmouth (NJ)
|30
|55
|—
|85
|Canisius
|36
|35
|—
|71
A_883 (2,176).
