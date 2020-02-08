Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Blackshear 30 3-8 5-5 1-6 3 2 11
Johnson 35 5-10 5-6 4-10 1 2 16
Lewis 27 3-6 0-0 1-2 1 4 7
Locke 29 3-9 0-0 0-2 0 0 8
Nembhard 31 2-9 0-0 0-5 3 0 5
Mann 25 0-6 0-0 0-2 1 2 0
Glover 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jitoboh 8 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Payne 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 18-54 10-11 7-30 9 10 51

Percentages: FG .333, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Locke 2-6, Lewis 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Nembhard 1-5, Glover 0-1, Blackshear 0-3, Mann 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Blackshear 2, Jitoboh, Payne).

Turnovers: 12 (Glover 4, Nembhard 3, Lewis 2, Blackshear, Johnson, Mann).

Steals: 5 (Lewis 2, Glover, Mann, Nembhard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MISSISSIPPI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Buffen 38 6-8 2-2 2-9 4 4 14
Sy 22 2-8 2-2 1-4 0 3 6
Shuler 35 5-9 2-2 0-3 5 0 14
Tyree 39 9-19 1-2 0-4 0 0 23
Hinson 36 3-8 2-2 0-6 3 4 9
Collum 15 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 2 2
Williams 8 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Crowley 7 0-0 0-0 0-2 2 0 0
Totals 200 26-55 9-10 3-29 16 13 68

Percentages: FG .473, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Tyree 4-6, Shuler 2-5, Hinson 1-3, Buffen 0-1, Sy 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Buffen, Sy).

Turnovers: 9 (Hinson 3, Tyree 3, Shuler 2, Crowley).

Steals: 8 (Shuler 3, Tyree 2, Crowley, Hinson, Sy).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida 27 24 51
Mississippi 33 35 68

