MICHIGAN 89, INDIANA 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brunk
|16
|3-10
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Jackson-Davis
|27
|2-3
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Smith
|24
|4-6
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|9
|Durham
|32
|6-10
|3-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|17
|Phinisee
|21
|2-7
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Green
|22
|1-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|3
|Hunter
|21
|1-4
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|1
|3
|D.Davis
|19
|9-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|18
|Thompson
|12
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Franklin
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Anderson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|6-12
|7-21
|7
|18
|65
Percentages: FG .459, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Durham 2-3, Green 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Phinisee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson-Davis 2, Durham).
Turnovers: 7 (Smith 3, D.Davis, Durham, Green, Hunter).
Steals: 3 (Brunk, Green, Jackson-Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Livers
|26
|4-9
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|12
|Teske
|25
|2-5
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|3
|6
|Brooks
|31
|5-8
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|13
|Simpson
|31
|4-7
|4-4
|0-1
|11
|2
|12
|Wagner
|26
|7-11
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|5
|16
|DeJulius
|21
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|2
|Johns
|20
|3-3
|5-8
|1-5
|0
|0
|14
|A.Davis
|13
|4-6
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|9
|Bajema
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Castleton
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Nunez
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Baird
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-54
|18-22
|9-35
|17
|16
|89
Percentages: FG .574, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Johns 3-3, Livers 2-4, Wagner 2-4, Bajema 1-2, Brooks 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Teske 4, Castleton, Johns).
Turnovers: 8 (A.Davis 2, Teske 2, Wagner 2, Brooks, Simpson).
Steals: 2 (Johns, Livers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|34
|31
|—
|65
|Michigan
|41
|48
|—
|89
.
