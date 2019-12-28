MEMPHIS 97, NEW ORLEANS 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|B.Robinson
|34
|3-9
|7-8
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|Green
|34
|5-12
|11-12
|2-5
|3
|4
|22
|Freeman
|30
|4-8
|1-5
|3-6
|0
|4
|9
|Key
|25
|3-8
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|6
|Berzat
|24
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|0
|Myers
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|0
|Gates
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Carson
|10
|1-6
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|3
|Bohannon
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-56
|20-27
|9-27
|10
|20
|55
Percentages: FG .286, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (B.Robinson 2-7, Green 1-3, Berzat 0-1, Brown 0-1, Key 0-1, Carson 0-2, Freeman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Key 2, Berzat, Freeman, Green).
Turnovers: 27 (Berzat 5, Green 5, Freeman 4, Gates 4, Key 4, Myers 3, B.Robinson 2).
Steals: 14 (Green 4, Freeman 3, B.Robinson 2, Berzat 2, Myers 2, Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MEMPHIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Achiuwa
|25
|7-13
|4-4
|2-10
|3
|3
|18
|Harris
|24
|3-7
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|11
|Ellis
|23
|2-9
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|2
|6
|Baugh
|22
|2-2
|2-2
|0-6
|7
|1
|6
|Lomax
|22
|3-4
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|9
|Jeffries
|18
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|10
|Quinones
|18
|3-4
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|3
|13
|Maurice
|17
|4-8
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|10
|Dandridge
|16
|3-4
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|5
|7
|Hardaway
|14
|2-6
|2-2
|3-4
|0
|3
|7
|Totals
|200
|33-63
|19-23
|12-42
|18
|23
|97
Percentages: FG .524, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Quinones 3-3, Harris 3-6, Jeffries 2-3, Ellis 2-5, Lomax 1-1, Hardaway 1-4, Maurice 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Baugh 2, Hardaway 2, Dandridge, Jeffries, Maurice, Quinones).
Turnovers: 26 (Dandridge 6, Baugh 4, Harris 4, Achiuwa 3, Ellis 3, Hardaway 2, Jeffries 2, Lomax, Maurice).
Steals: 17 (Baugh 6, Dandridge 4, Achiuwa 2, Ellis 2, Hardaway, Harris, Lomax).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|24
|31
|—
|55
|Memphis
|51
|46
|—
|97
.