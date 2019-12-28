MEMPHIS 97, NEW ORLEANS 55
B.Robinson 3-9 7-8 15, Green 5-12 11-12 22, Freeman 4-8 1-5 9, Key 3-8 0-0 6, Berzat 0-3 0-0 0, Myers 0-4 0-0 0, Gates 0-3 0-0 0, Carson 1-6 1-2 3, Bohannon 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-56 20-27 55.
Achiuwa 7-13 4-4 18, Harris 3-7 2-2 11, Ellis 2-9 0-0 6, Baugh 2-2 2-2 6, Lomax 3-4 2-2 9, Jeffries 4-6 0-0 10, Quinones 3-4 4-6 13, Maurice 4-8 2-3 10, Dandridge 3-4 1-2 7, Hardaway 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 33-63 19-23 97.
Halftime_Memphis 51-24. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 3-17 (B.Robinson 2-7, Green 1-3, Berzat 0-1, Brown 0-1, Key 0-1, Carson 0-2, Freeman 0-2), Memphis 12-23 (Quinones 3-3, Harris 3-6, Jeffries 2-3, Ellis 2-5, Lomax 1-1, Hardaway 1-4, Maurice 0-1). Fouled Out_Dandridge. Rebounds_New Orleans 27 (Freeman, Key 6), Memphis 42 (Achiuwa 10). Assists_New Orleans 10 (Berzat 4), Memphis 18 (Baugh 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 20, Memphis 23.