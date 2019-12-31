FG FT Reb
TULANE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hightower 38 2-12 2-2 0-7 2 2 7
Lawson 38 6-15 8-10 2-5 2 4 22
Thompson 38 5-11 5-6 1-5 4 2 17
Days 24 3-4 0-0 3-4 0 3 6
N.Thomas 21 1-5 0-0 0-5 1 1 3
Walker 21 6-11 0-0 1-2 0 3 13
Zhang 18 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 4 5
McGee 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-62 15-18 7-29 10 19 73

Percentages: FG .403, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Lawson 2-5, Thompson 2-5, Zhang 1-2, Hightower 1-4, Walker 1-4, N.Thomas 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Lawson 3, Hightower 2, Walker 2, Days, Thompson, Zhang).

Steals: 5 (Days 2, Hightower, Thompson, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jeffries 35 6-10 2-2 1-7 8 2 14
Quinones 28 6-11 0-0 0-3 2 1 16
Baugh 26 7-11 1-2 4-4 6 3 15
Lomax 25 1-2 3-4 1-6 8 2 5
Achiuwa 24 6-8 1-3 0-10 0 3 14
Harris 24 4-11 0-0 0-1 0 0 12
Ellis 16 0-4 0-2 0-2 0 0 0
Hardaway 10 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Dandridge 6 1-1 0-2 1-2 0 2 2
Maurice 6 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 1 4
Totals 200 34-63 7-15 8-37 24 16 84

Percentages: FG .540, FT .467.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Quinones 4-8, Harris 4-10, Achiuwa 1-1, Baugh 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Maurice 0-2, Ellis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jeffries 3, Achiuwa).

Turnovers: 12 (Quinones 4, Baugh 2, Lomax 2, Achiuwa, Hardaway, Harris, Jeffries).

Steals: 2 (Ellis, Hardaway).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulane 30 43 73
Memphis 40 44 84

A_15,544 (18,119).