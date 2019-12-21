FG FT Reb
JACKSON ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McKinnis 38 3-7 1-2 5-14 1 1 7
Jarrett 35 9-24 1-1 0-1 4 0 20
Griffin 33 5-17 4-6 3-7 1 1 15
James 27 2-7 0-0 0-1 4 1 5
Ross 20 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 4 0
Wallis 16 1-3 0-1 1-2 0 5 2
McClelland 13 0-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Daniels 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Howard 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Spencer 3 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Wilson 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-62 6-10 10-28 11 14 49

Percentages: FG .323, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Griffin 1-3, James 1-3, Jarrett 1-6, Daniels 0-1, Howard 0-1, McClelland 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (McKinnis, Wallis).

Turnovers: 25 (Griffin 7, James 5, Ross 3, Wallis 3, Jarrett 2, McClelland 2, McKinnis 2, Spencer).

Steals: 17 (McKinnis 4, James 3, Jarrett 3, Ross 3, Wallis 2, Daniels, Griffin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Achiuwa 26 8-9 3-3 1-9 2 1 20
Harris 24 2-7 3-3 0-2 2 0 8
Jeffries 24 6-9 0-0 1-7 1 2 13
Baugh 23 2-5 0-0 0-3 3 2 5
Lomax 22 3-5 0-0 2-2 6 2 6
Dandridge 19 3-3 1-2 0-5 0 2 7
Ellis 19 1-5 1-4 0-0 1 2 3
Maurice 16 3-6 0-0 1-6 1 1 6
Thomas 14 2-4 0-0 1-4 0 1 4
Hardaway 12 2-5 1-2 0-1 0 0 5
Totals 200 32-58 9-14 6-39 16 13 77

Percentages: FG .552, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Achiuwa 1-1, Baugh 1-2, Jeffries 1-2, Harris 1-6, Lomax 0-1, Maurice 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Hardaway 0-2, Ellis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Maurice 4, Thomas 2, Baugh, Dandridge).

Turnovers: 28 (Baugh 7, Achiuwa 4, Ellis 4, Lomax 4, Jeffries 3, Harris 2, Maurice 2, Dandridge, Thomas).

Steals: 15 (Lomax 4, Ellis 3, Jeffries 3, Baugh 2, Dandridge, Harris, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jackson St. 28 21 49
Memphis 39 38 77

A_15,925 (18,119).