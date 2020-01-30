Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NICHOLLS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
K.Johnson 39 0-0 0-0 0-0 6 0 0
Harvey 34 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McClanahan 31 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Alatishe 26 0-0 0-0 9-9 0 0 6
A.Jones 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 25
McGhee 0 0-0 0-0 5-5 0 0 0
Totals 225 0-0 0-0 14-14 6 0 31

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MCNEESE ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Lawson 45 6-17 1-4 0-11 4 3 13
Brown 42 7-13 1-2 5-9 2 3 15
Kennedy 42 7-14 2-5 11-19 3 2 16
Kuxhausen 42 6-9 4-4 0-1 1 1 22
T.Johnson 27 1-4 0-0 0-3 4 2 3
Baker 15 3-7 0-0 2-4 0 0 9
Hutchinson 10 1-2 0-0 0-0 2 1 2
T.Moore 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 225 31-66 8-15 18-47 16 13 80

Percentages: FG .470, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Kuxhausen 6-9, Baker 3-7, T.Johnson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Hutchinson 0-1, Lawson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kennedy 3, Lawson).

Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 6, Brown 4, T.Johnson 2, T.Moore 2, Baker, Hutchinson, Kennedy, Kuxhausen).

Steals: 5 (Lawson 2, Kennedy, Kuxhausen, T.Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nicholls 35 35 4 31
McNeese St. 37 33 10 80

A_3,623 (4,200).