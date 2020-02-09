https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/MARQUETTE-76-NO-19-BUTLER-57-15042572.php
MARQUETTE 76, NO. 19 BUTLER 57
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Golden
|21
|3-11
|1-2
|4-6
|2
|4
|7
|McDermott
|36
|0-5
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|2
|Nze
|31
|6-9
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|14
|Baldwin
|34
|10-16
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|4
|23
|Thompson
|35
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|7
|3
|4
|Tucker
|21
|3-12
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Baddley
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Smits
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Battle
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hastings
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Mulloy
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|7-8
|8-30
|11
|19
|57
Percentages: FG .383, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Baldwin 3-6, Tucker 1-6, Golden 0-1, Nze 0-1, Battle 0-3, McDermott 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Baddley, McDermott).
Turnovers: 10 (Baldwin 2, Golden 2, Nze 2, Baddley, Smits, Thompson, Tucker).
Steals: 9 (McDermott 4, Baddley 2, Nze 2, Baldwin).
Technical Fouls: coach LaVall Jordan, 15:45 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARQUETTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bailey
|30
|6-8
|0-0
|2-8
|1
|1
|16
|John
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|0
|4
|Howard
|32
|4-11
|6-8
|0-4
|3
|2
|17
|McEwen
|34
|5-11
|2-2
|0-2
|6
|3
|16
|Anim
|34
|2-12
|4-8
|2-4
|3
|0
|8
|Johnson
|18
|2-2
|5-6
|1-7
|0
|4
|9
|Elliott
|15
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Cain
|11
|1-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Torrence
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Gardiner
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-51
|21-28
|9-35
|16
|11
|76
Percentages: FG .431, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Bailey 4-5, McEwen 4-6, Howard 3-9, Cain 0-1, Anim 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Johnson 2, Bailey, John).
Turnovers: 12 (McEwen 5, Howard 2, Anim, Bailey, Cain, Elliott, John).
Steals: 3 (Cain, Elliott, Howard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Butler
|26
|31
|—
|57
|Marquette
|34
|42
|—
|76
.
View Comments