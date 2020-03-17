Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2020

Los Angeles Kings
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Anze Kopitar 70 21 41 62 6 16 7 1 5 135 .156
F 19 Alex Iafallo 70 17 26 43 1 14 6 0 3 142 .120
F 23 Dustin Brown 66 17 18 35 -1 22 1 0 1 169 .101
D 8 Drew Doughty 67 7 28 35 -16 36 5 0 2 141 .050
F 73 Tyler Toffoli 58 18 16 34 -4 16 4 0 3 165 .109
F 9 Adrian Kempe 69 11 21 32 -10 29 2 2 2 148 .074
F 77 Jeff Carter 60 17 10 27 -21 36 3 0 7 182 .093
D 26 Sean Walker 70 5 19 24 -12 26 0 0 0 127 .039
F 46 Blake Lizotte 65 6 17 23 -4 20 2 2 0 87 .069
D 3 Matt Roy 70 4 14 18 16 10 0 0 0 112 .036
F 10 Michael Amadio 68 6 10 16 -11 10 0 0 0 99 .061
D 15 Ben Hutton 65 4 12 16 5 14 0 0 1 114 .035
F 73 Kyle Clifford 53 6 8 14 -6 45 0 0 0 89 .067
F 74 Nikolai Prokhorkin 43 4 10 14 -6 6 0 0 1 63 .063
F 22 Trevor Lewis 56 6 6 12 -7 16 0 0 1 92 .065
F 51 Austin Wagner 65 6 5 11 -5 39 0 0 0 124 .048
F 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 17 3 6 9 -10 12 1 0 0 35 .086
F 29 Martin Frk 17 6 2 8 -1 4 1 0 1 26 .231
D 56 Kurtis MacDermid 45 3 5 8 -9 47 0 0 0 51 .059
D 23 Alec Martinez 41 1 7 8 -9 17 0 0 0 59 .017
F 42 Gabriel Vilardi 10 3 4 7 0 4 1 0 0 19 .158
F 64 Matt Luff 18 1 4 5 -5 2 0 0 0 25 .040
F 12 Trevor Moore 15 3 2 5 -1 2 0 0 0 19 .158
D 6 Joakim Ryan 35 1 4 5 -10 10 0 0 0 54 .019
F 38 Carl Grundstrom 13 0 4 4 2 8 0 0 0 16 .000
D 44 Mikey Anderson 6 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 9 .111
D 20 Derek Forbort 13 0 1 1 -4 4 0 0 0 15 .000
D 2 Paul LaDue 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 33 Tobias Bjornfot 3 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 34 Kale Clague 4 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 0 Tim Schaller 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 70 177 302 479 -127 479 33 5 28 2325 .076
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 209 348 557 114 523 43 1 38 2079 .101

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
32 Jonathan Quick 42 2516 2.79 16 22 4 1 117 1224 0.904 0 1 0
36 Jack Campbell 20 1201 2.85 8 10 2 0 57 572 0.9 0 0 0
40 Cal Petersen 8 477 2.64 5 3 0 0 21 269 0.922 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 70 4240 2.79 29 35 6 1 195 2065 .899 177 302 479
OPPONENT TOTALS 70 4240 2.43 41 21 8 6 170 2318 .924 209 348 523