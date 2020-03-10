Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

Los Angeles Kings
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Anze Kopitar 69 21 41 62 7 16 7 1 5 134 .157
F 19 Alex Iafallo 69 17 26 43 2 14 6 0 3 138 .123
F 23 Dustin Brown 65 17 18 35 0 22 1 0 1 162 .105
D 8 Drew Doughty 66 7 27 34 -16 32 5 0 2 137 .051
F 73 Tyler Toffoli 58 18 16 34 -4 16 4 0 3 165 .109
F 9 Adrian Kempe 68 11 20 31 -11 29 2 2 2 147 .075
F 77 Jeff Carter 60 17 10 27 -21 36 3 0 7 182 .093
F 46 Blake Lizotte 64 6 17 23 -5 20 2 2 0 87 .069
D 26 Sean Walker 69 5 18 23 -11 26 0 0 0 125 .040
D 3 Matt Roy 69 4 13 17 15 10 0 0 0 110 .036
F 10 Michael Amadio 67 6 10 16 -11 10 0 0 0 99 .061
D 15 Ben Hutton 64 4 11 15 5 14 0 0 1 111 .036
F 73 Kyle Clifford 53 6 8 14 -6 45 0 0 0 89 .067
F 74 Nikolai Prokhorkin 42 4 10 14 -6 6 0 0 1 61 .066
F 22 Trevor Lewis 55 5 6 11 -8 16 0 0 1 89 .056
F 51 Austin Wagner 64 6 5 11 -5 34 0 0 0 124 .048
F 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 17 3 6 9 -10 12 1 0 0 35 .086
D 56 Kurtis MacDermid 44 3 5 8 -8 47 0 0 0 50 .060
D 23 Alec Martinez 41 1 7 8 -9 17 0 0 0 59 .017
F 29 Martin Frk 16 5 2 7 -1 4 1 0 0 25 .200
F 64 Matt Luff 18 1 4 5 -5 2 0 0 0 25 .040
F 12 Trevor Moore 14 3 2 5 -1 2 0 0 0 16 .188
D 6 Joakim Ryan 35 1 4 5 -10 10 0 0 0 54 .019
F 42 Gabriel Vilardi 9 2 3 5 0 4 0 0 0 15 .133
F 38 Carl Grundstrom 13 0 4 4 2 8 0 0 0 16 .000
D 44 Mikey Anderson 5 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 8 .125
D 20 Derek Forbort 13 0 1 1 -4 4 0 0 0 15 .000
D 2 Paul LaDue 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 33 Tobias Bjornfot 3 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 34 Kale Clague 4 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 0 Tim Schaller 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 69 174 296 470 -127 470 32 5 27 2286 .076
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 207 344 551 114 510 43 1 38 2053 .101

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
32 Jonathan Quick 42 2516 2.79 16 22 4 1 117 1224 0.904 0 1 0
36 Jack Campbell 20 1201 2.85 8 10 2 0 57 572 0.9 0 0 0
40 Cal Petersen 7 417 2.73 4 3 0 0 19 243 0.922 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 69 4180 2.8 28 35 6 1 193 2039 .899 174 296 470
OPPONENT TOTALS 69 4180 2.42 41 20 8 6 167 2279 .924 207 344 510