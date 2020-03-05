Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020

Los Angeles Kings
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Anze Kopitar 66 20 39 59 1 16 7 1 5 128 .156
F 19 Alex Iafallo 66 16 24 40 -1 12 6 0 3 134 .119
F 73 Tyler Toffoli 58 18 16 34 -4 16 4 0 3 165 .109
D 8 Drew Doughty 63 7 25 32 -20 30 5 0 2 130 .054
F 23 Dustin Brown 62 14 17 31 -5 22 1 0 0 153 .092
F 9 Adrian Kempe 65 11 19 30 -11 27 2 2 2 138 .080
F 77 Jeff Carter 60 17 10 27 -21 36 3 0 7 182 .093
F 46 Blake Lizotte 61 5 17 22 -5 18 2 1 0 80 .063
D 26 Sean Walker 66 5 17 22 -10 26 0 0 0 119 .042
D 3 Matt Roy 66 4 13 17 10 8 0 0 0 106 .038
F 10 Michael Amadio 64 6 10 16 -12 10 0 0 0 95 .063
F 73 Kyle Clifford 53 6 8 14 -6 45 0 0 0 89 .067
D 15 Ben Hutton 61 4 9 13 3 14 0 0 1 101 .040
F 74 Nikolai Prokhorkin 39 4 9 13 -7 6 0 0 1 56 .071
F 22 Trevor Lewis 52 5 6 11 -9 14 0 0 1 86 .058
F 51 Austin Wagner 61 5 5 10 -5 34 0 0 0 120 .042
F 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 17 3 6 9 -10 12 1 0 0 35 .086
D 23 Alec Martinez 41 1 7 8 -9 17 0 0 0 59 .017
D 56 Kurtis MacDermid 41 3 4 7 -7 47 0 0 0 48 .063
F 29 Martin Frk 13 5 1 6 -1 4 1 0 0 21 .238
F 64 Matt Luff 18 1 4 5 -5 2 0 0 0 25 .040
D 6 Joakim Ryan 35 1 4 5 -10 10 0 0 0 54 .019
F 38 Carl Grundstrom 13 0 4 4 2 8 0 0 0 16 .000
F 12 Trevor Moore 11 2 2 4 -2 0 0 0 0 13 .154
F 42 Gabriel Vilardi 6 1 2 3 1 4 0 0 0 9 .111
D 20 Derek Forbort 13 0 1 1 -4 4 0 0 0 15 .000
D 2 Paul LaDue 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 44 Mikey Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
F 28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 33 Tobias Bjornfot 3 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 34 Kale Clague 4 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 0 Tim Schaller 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
TEAM TOTALS 66 164 281 445 -156 456 32 4 25 2186 .075
OPPONENT TOTALS 66 203 338 541 145 492 43 1 38 1967 .103

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
32 Jonathan Quick 40 2391 2.91 14 22 4 0 116 1166 0.901 0 1 0
36 Jack Campbell 20 1201 2.85 8 10 2 0 57 572 0.9 0 0 0
40 Cal Petersen 6 357 2.68 3 3 0 0 16 215 0.926 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 66 3995 2.86 25 35 6 0 189 1953 .897 164 281 456
OPPONENT TOTALS 66 3995 2.39 41 18 7 5 158 2180 .925 203 338 492