Los Angeles Kings Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|66
|20
|39
|59
|1
|16
|7
|1
|5
|128
|.156
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|66
|16
|24
|40
|-1
|12
|6
|0
|3
|134
|.119
|F
|73
|Tyler Toffoli
|58
|18
|16
|34
|-4
|16
|4
|0
|3
|165
|.109
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|63
|7
|25
|32
|-20
|30
|5
|0
|2
|130
|.054
|F
|23
|Dustin Brown
|62
|14
|17
|31
|-5
|22
|1
|0
|0
|153
|.092
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|65
|11
|19
|30
|-11
|27
|2
|2
|2
|138
|.080
|F
|77
|Jeff Carter
|60
|17
|10
|27
|-21
|36
|3
|0
|7
|182
|.093
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|61
|5
|17
|22
|-5
|18
|2
|1
|0
|80
|.063
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|66
|5
|17
|22
|-10
|26
|0
|0
|0
|119
|.042
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|66
|4
|13
|17
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|106
|.038
|F
|10
|Michael Amadio
|64
|6
|10
|16
|-12
|10
|0
|0
|0
|95
|.063
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|53
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|45
|0
|0
|0
|89
|.067
|D
|15
|Ben Hutton
|61
|4
|9
|13
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|101
|.040
|F
|74
|Nikolai Prokhorkin
|39
|4
|9
|13
|-7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|56
|.071
|F
|22
|Trevor Lewis
|52
|5
|6
|11
|-9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|86
|.058
|F
|51
|Austin Wagner
|61
|5
|5
|10
|-5
|34
|0
|0
|0
|120
|.042
|F
|17
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|17
|3
|6
|9
|-10
|12
|1
|0
|0
|35
|.086
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|41
|1
|7
|8
|-9
|17
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.017
|D
|56
|Kurtis MacDermid
|41
|3
|4
|7
|-7
|47
|0
|0
|0
|48
|.063
|F
|29
|Martin Frk
|13
|5
|1
|6
|-1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|21
|.238
|F
|64
|Matt Luff
|18
|1
|4
|5
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|D
|6
|Joakim Ryan
|35
|1
|4
|5
|-10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|.019
|F
|38
|Carl Grundstrom
|13
|0
|4
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.000
|F
|12
|Trevor Moore
|11
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|F
|42
|Gabriel Vilardi
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|20
|Derek Forbort
|13
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|D
|2
|Paul LaDue
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|44
|Mikey Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|33
|Tobias Bjornfot
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|34
|Kale Clague
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|0
|Tim Schaller
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|164
|281
|445
|-156
|456
|32
|4
|25
|2186
|.075
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|203
|338
|541
|145
|492
|43
|1
|38
|1967
|.103
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|40
|2391
|2.91
|14
|22
|4
|0
|116
|1166
|0.901
|0
|1
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|20
|1201
|2.85
|8
|10
|2
|0
|57
|572
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cal Petersen
|6
|357
|2.68
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|215
|0.926
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|66
|3995
|2.86
|25
|35
|6
|0
|189
|1953
|.897
|164
|281
|456
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|66
|3995
|2.39
|41
|18
|7
|5
|158
|2180
|.925
|203
|338
|492
