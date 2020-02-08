https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Kings-Stax-15040620.php
Los Angeles Kings Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|11
|Anze Kopitar
|55
|17
|30
|47
|-4
|16
|5
|1
|4
|108
|.157
|F
|19
|Alex Iafallo
|55
|15
|17
|32
|-3
|10
|5
|0
|3
|112
|.134
|F
|73
|Tyler Toffoli
|54
|14
|16
|30
|-7
|16
|4
|0
|2
|146
|.096
|D
|8
|Drew Doughty
|52
|6
|22
|28
|-13
|20
|4
|0
|2
|114
|.053
|F
|77
|Jeff Carter
|55
|16
|9
|25
|-18
|34
|3
|0
|6
|169
|.095
|F
|23
|Dustin Brown
|51
|10
|14
|24
|-4
|16
|1
|0
|0
|121
|.083
|F
|9
|Adrian Kempe
|54
|10
|13
|23
|-12
|23
|2
|2
|1
|108
|.093
|D
|26
|Sean Walker
|55
|4
|16
|20
|-4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|103
|.039
|F
|10
|Michael Amadio
|53
|6
|10
|16
|-7
|8
|0
|0
|0
|83
|.072
|F
|46
|Blake Lizotte
|50
|4
|12
|16
|-3
|10
|1
|1
|0
|68
|.059
|D
|3
|Matt Roy
|55
|4
|11
|15
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|93
|.043
|F
|73
|Kyle Clifford
|53
|6
|8
|14
|-6
|45
|0
|0
|0
|89
|.067
|F
|74
|Nikolai Prokhorkin
|33
|4
|9
|13
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|51
|.078
|D
|15
|Ben Hutton
|54
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|.033
|F
|17
|Ilya Kovalchuk
|17
|3
|6
|9
|-10
|12
|1
|0
|0
|35
|.086
|F
|22
|Trevor Lewis
|42
|3
|5
|8
|-6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|69
|.043
|D
|27
|Alec Martinez
|37
|1
|7
|8
|-8
|15
|0
|0
|0
|52
|.019
|F
|51
|Austin Wagner
|50
|3
|4
|7
|-6
|32
|0
|0
|0
|101
|.030
|F
|64
|Matt Luff
|18
|1
|4
|5
|-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.040
|F
|38
|Carl Grundstrom
|11
|0
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.000
|D
|56
|Kurtis MacDermid
|32
|2
|2
|4
|-7
|38
|0
|0
|0
|42
|.048
|F
|29
|Martin Frk
|4
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|7
|.429
|D
|6
|Joakim Ryan
|29
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|10
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.026
|D
|24
|Derek Forbort
|8
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|2
|Paul LaDue
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|28
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|33
|Tobias Bjornfot
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|34
|Kale Clague
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|42
|Trevor Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|136
|231
|367
|-142
|381
|27
|4
|19
|1855
|.073
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|174
|290
|464
|134
|421
|38
|1
|34
|1583
|.110
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|32
|Jonathan Quick
|35
|2084
|3.05
|11
|21
|3
|0
|106
|1000
|0.894
|0
|1
|0
|36
|Jack Campbell
|20
|1266
|2.85
|8
|10
|2
|0
|57
|572
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|55
|3328
|2.96
|19
|31
|5
|0
|163
|1572
|.890
|136
|231
|381
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|55
|3328
|2.4
|36
|13
|6
|4
|132
|1851
|.927
|174
|290
|421
