Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 8, 2020

Los Angeles Kings
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 11 Anze Kopitar 55 17 30 47 -4 16 5 1 4 108 .157
F 19 Alex Iafallo 55 15 17 32 -3 10 5 0 3 112 .134
F 73 Tyler Toffoli 54 14 16 30 -7 16 4 0 2 146 .096
D 8 Drew Doughty 52 6 22 28 -13 20 4 0 2 114 .053
F 77 Jeff Carter 55 16 9 25 -18 34 3 0 6 169 .095
F 23 Dustin Brown 51 10 14 24 -4 16 1 0 0 121 .083
F 9 Adrian Kempe 54 10 13 23 -12 23 2 2 1 108 .093
D 26 Sean Walker 55 4 16 20 -4 20 0 0 0 103 .039
F 10 Michael Amadio 53 6 10 16 -7 8 0 0 0 83 .072
F 46 Blake Lizotte 50 4 12 16 -3 10 1 1 0 68 .059
D 3 Matt Roy 55 4 11 15 0 8 0 0 0 93 .043
F 73 Kyle Clifford 53 6 8 14 -6 45 0 0 0 89 .067
F 74 Nikolai Prokhorkin 33 4 9 13 -3 6 0 0 1 51 .078
D 15 Ben Hutton 54 3 7 10 -3 12 0 0 0 90 .033
F 17 Ilya Kovalchuk 17 3 6 9 -10 12 1 0 0 35 .086
F 22 Trevor Lewis 42 3 5 8 -6 12 0 0 0 69 .043
D 27 Alec Martinez 37 1 7 8 -8 15 0 0 0 52 .019
F 51 Austin Wagner 50 3 4 7 -6 32 0 0 0 101 .030
F 64 Matt Luff 18 1 4 5 -5 2 0 0 0 25 .040
F 38 Carl Grundstrom 11 0 4 4 3 4 0 0 0 15 .000
D 56 Kurtis MacDermid 32 2 2 4 -7 38 0 0 0 42 .048
F 29 Martin Frk 4 3 0 3 0 2 1 0 0 7 .429
D 6 Joakim Ryan 29 1 2 3 -7 10 0 0 0 39 .026
D 24 Derek Forbort 8 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 8 .000
D 2 Paul LaDue 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 28 Jaret Anderson-Dolan 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
D 33 Tobias Bjornfot 3 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
D 34 Kale Clague 4 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 2 .000
F 42 Trevor Moore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 55 136 231 367 -142 381 27 4 19 1855 .073
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 174 290 464 134 421 38 1 34 1583 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
32 Jonathan Quick 35 2084 3.05 11 21 3 0 106 1000 0.894 0 1 0
36 Jack Campbell 20 1266 2.85 8 10 2 0 57 572 0.9 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 55 3328 2.96 19 31 5 0 163 1572 .890 136 231 381
OPPONENT TOTALS 55 3328 2.4 36 13 6 4 132 1851 .927 174 290 421