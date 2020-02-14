https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-15056340.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|42
|32.5
|398-860
|.463
|89-238
|256-286
|.895
|1141
|27.2
|George
|34
|29.4
|243-570
|.426
|111-282
|142-158
|.899
|739
|21.7
|Williams
|52
|30.0
|331-803
|.412
|93-266
|259-300
|.863
|1014
|19.5
|Harrell
|54
|28.4
|416-722
|.576
|0-16
|184-290
|.634
|1016
|18.8
|Morris
|3
|33.0
|14-32
|.438
|5-16
|0-0
|.000
|33
|11.0
|Shamet
|38
|29.2
|132-303
|.436
|94-229
|45-49
|.918
|403
|10.6
|Beverley
|40
|28.0
|125-291
|.430
|64-176
|24-38
|.632
|338
|8.5
|Zubac
|55
|17.8
|177-294
|.602
|0-2
|88-120
|.733
|442
|8.0
|Green
|46
|20.7
|102-256
|.398
|61-172
|29-40
|.725
|294
|6.4
|Harkless
|50
|22.8
|112-217
|.516
|27-73
|24-42
|.571
|275
|5.5
|Patterson
|45
|12.8
|71-178
|.399
|50-134
|27-34
|.794
|219
|4.9
|Kabengele
|12
|5.3
|14-32
|.438
|9-20
|5-5
|1.000
|42
|3.5
|McGruder
|43
|16.4
|56-146
|.384
|20-74
|13-26
|.500
|145
|3.4
|Coffey
|6
|9.0
|9-18
|.500
|1-5
|0-1
|.000
|19
|3.2
|Robinson
|42
|11.3
|46-136
|.338
|19-67
|11-19
|.579
|122
|2.9
|Motley
|13
|3.2
|11-15
|.733
|1-1
|5-7
|.714
|28
|2.2
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Mann
|34
|7.9
|22-54
|.407
|3-12
|9-12
|.750
|56
|1.6
|TEAM
|55
|241.4
|2296-4963
|.463
|656-1804
|1128-1436
|.786
|6376
|115.9
|OPPONENTS
|55
|241.4
|2175-4981
|.437
|673-1952
|1044-1370
|.762
|6067
|110.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|43
|272
|315
|7.5
|222
|5.3
|81
|0
|76
|128
|29
|George
|15
|192
|207
|6.1
|133
|3.9
|83
|0
|45
|102
|18
|Williams
|23
|140
|163
|3.1
|308
|5.9
|72
|1
|33
|152
|10
|Harrell
|146
|236
|382
|7.1
|96
|1.8
|128
|0
|35
|98
|61
|Morris
|2
|15
|17
|5.7
|5
|1.7
|10
|0
|3
|4
|3
|Shamet
|4
|75
|79
|2.1
|70
|1.8
|113
|0
|15
|30
|8
|Beverley
|51
|180
|231
|5.8
|159
|4.0
|127
|1
|49
|54
|25
|Zubac
|140
|246
|386
|7.0
|58
|1.1
|130
|0
|11
|47
|55
|Green
|66
|228
|294
|6.4
|34
|.7
|120
|0
|22
|40
|17
|Harkless
|47
|153
|200
|4.0
|48
|1.0
|120
|0
|49
|46
|30
|Patterson
|29
|88
|117
|2.6
|29
|.6
|40
|0
|6
|15
|3
|Kabengele
|1
|10
|11
|.9
|2
|.2
|9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McGruder
|25
|97
|122
|2.8
|29
|.7
|66
|0
|22
|19
|8
|Coffey
|2
|5
|7
|1.2
|3
|.5
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.4
|46
|1.1
|55
|0
|13
|26
|8
|Motley
|3
|7
|10
|.8
|8
|.6
|6
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|29
|33
|1.0
|38
|1.1
|36
|0
|8
|14
|5
|TEAM
|608
|2041
|2649
|48.2
|1310
|23.8
|1219
|4
|397
|823
|283
|OPPONENTS
|600
|1920
|2520
|45.8
|1306
|23.7
|1263
|0
|440
|791
|271
View Comments