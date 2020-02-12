https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-15050162.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|41
|32.1
|388-833
|.466
|88-232
|249-279
|.892
|1113
|27.1
|George
|33
|29.9
|241-563
|.428
|111-280
|142-158
|.899
|735
|22.3
|Williams
|51
|29.8
|317-770
|.412
|90-257
|255-294
|.867
|979
|19.2
|Harrell
|53
|28.1
|409-710
|.576
|0-16
|174-276
|.630
|992
|18.7
|Morris
|2
|28.5
|10-24
|.417
|3-10
|0-0
|.000
|23
|11.5
|Shamet
|37
|28.7
|127-292
|.435
|90-221
|40-44
|.909
|384
|10.4
|Beverley
|40
|28.0
|125-291
|.430
|64-176
|24-38
|.632
|338
|8.5
|Zubac
|54
|17.9
|175-291
|.601
|0-2
|85-117
|.726
|435
|8.1
|Green
|45
|20.7
|101-251
|.402
|61-170
|29-40
|.725
|292
|6.5
|Harkless
|50
|22.8
|112-217
|.516
|27-73
|24-42
|.571
|275
|5.5
|Patterson
|45
|12.8
|71-178
|.399
|50-134
|27-34
|.794
|219
|4.9
|Coffey
|5
|8.2
|9-16
|.563
|1-4
|0-1
|.000
|19
|3.8
|Kabengele
|12
|5.3
|14-32
|.438
|9-20
|5-5
|1.000
|42
|3.5
|McGruder
|42
|16.7
|55-145
|.379
|19-73
|13-26
|.500
|142
|3.4
|Robinson
|42
|11.3
|46-136
|.338
|19-67
|11-19
|.579
|122
|2.9
|Motley
|12
|3.4
|11-15
|.733
|1-1
|4-5
|.800
|27
|2.3
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Mann
|33
|8.2
|22-53
|.415
|3-12
|9-12
|.750
|56
|1.7
|TEAM
|54
|240.5
|2250-4853
|.464
|645-1769
|1098-1399
|.785
|6243
|115.6
|OPPONENTS
|54
|240.5
|2130-4878
|.437
|655-1909
|1011-1330
|.760
|5926
|109.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|41
|263
|304
|7.4
|218
|5.3
|77
|0
|75
|125
|28
|George
|15
|191
|206
|6.2
|132
|4.0
|81
|0
|45
|101
|17
|Williams
|22
|135
|157
|3.1
|300
|5.9
|68
|1
|32
|149
|8
|Harrell
|140
|229
|369
|7.0
|93
|1.8
|124
|0
|33
|96
|58
|Morris
|1
|8
|9
|4.5
|3
|1.5
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Shamet
|4
|73
|77
|2.1
|70
|1.9
|108
|0
|15
|27
|8
|Beverley
|51
|180
|231
|5.8
|159
|4.0
|127
|1
|49
|54
|25
|Zubac
|139
|243
|382
|7.1
|57
|1.1
|128
|0
|11
|46
|54
|Green
|64
|222
|286
|6.4
|34
|.8
|117
|0
|22
|40
|17
|Harkless
|47
|153
|200
|4.0
|48
|1.0
|120
|0
|49
|46
|30
|Patterson
|29
|88
|117
|2.6
|29
|.6
|40
|0
|6
|15
|3
|Coffey
|2
|4
|6
|1.2
|3
|.6
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Kabengele
|1
|10
|11
|.9
|2
|.2
|9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McGruder
|25
|97
|122
|2.9
|29
|.7
|65
|0
|22
|19
|8
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.4
|46
|1.1
|55
|0
|13
|26
|8
|Motley
|2
|7
|9
|.8
|8
|.7
|6
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|29
|33
|1.0
|38
|1.2
|36
|0
|8
|14
|5
|TEAM
|594
|2000
|2594
|48.0
|1291
|23.9
|1188
|4
|393
|807
|273
|OPPONENTS
|593
|1876
|2469
|45.7
|1284
|23.8
|1235
|0
|431
|776
|265
View Comments