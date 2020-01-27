https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-15007172.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|36
|32.4
|346-742
|.466
|72-198
|223-251
|.888
|987
|27.4
|George
|26
|30.7
|198-462
|.429
|94-238
|120-132
|.909
|610
|23.5
|Williams
|44
|30.0
|280-669
|.419
|85-232
|220-253
|.870
|865
|19.7
|Harrell
|46
|28.7
|360-634
|.568
|0-15
|167-265
|.630
|887
|19.3
|Shamet
|30
|28.2
|99-234
|.423
|68-175
|33-35
|.943
|299
|10.0
|Beverley
|36
|28.3
|110-260
|.423
|54-154
|24-38
|.632
|298
|8.3
|Zubac
|47
|17.6
|153-259
|.591
|0-2
|75-102
|.735
|381
|8.1
|Green
|38
|21.0
|88-214
|.411
|49-141
|28-36
|.778
|253
|6.7
|Harkless
|46
|23.0
|102-198
|.515
|23-64
|24-42
|.571
|251
|5.5
|Patterson
|42
|13.3
|70-175
|.400
|49-131
|25-32
|.781
|214
|5.1
|McGruder
|35
|17.1
|47-125
|.376
|18-68
|11-22
|.500
|123
|3.5
|Robinson
|39
|11.8
|45-134
|.336
|19-66
|10-17
|.588
|119
|3.1
|Kabengele
|10
|4.4
|10-22
|.455
|6-12
|3-3
|1.000
|29
|2.9
|Coffey
|2
|2.5
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Mann
|29
|8.3
|21-48
|.438
|2-10
|9-12
|.750
|53
|1.8
|Motley
|8
|2.3
|4-6
|.667
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|1.4
|TEAM
|47
|240.5
|1952-4221
|.462
|550-1530
|981-1251
|.784
|5435
|115.6
|OPPONENTS
|47
|240.5
|1841-4233
|.435
|558-1646
|896-1177
|.761
|5136
|109.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|40
|235
|275
|7.6
|186
|5.2
|70
|0
|71
|116
|23
|George
|12
|143
|155
|6.0
|97
|3.7
|65
|0
|38
|85
|12
|Williams
|19
|116
|135
|3.1
|266
|6.0
|62
|1
|27
|132
|8
|Harrell
|127
|203
|330
|7.2
|83
|1.8
|106
|0
|32
|86
|52
|Shamet
|4
|63
|67
|2.2
|52
|1.7
|91
|0
|12
|26
|6
|Beverley
|48
|168
|216
|6.0
|143
|4.0
|116
|1
|47
|47
|22
|Zubac
|120
|207
|327
|7.0
|46
|1.0
|106
|0
|8
|40
|44
|Green
|57
|192
|249
|6.6
|28
|.7
|104
|0
|17
|35
|15
|Harkless
|45
|138
|183
|4.0
|47
|1.0
|112
|0
|47
|43
|29
|Patterson
|28
|86
|114
|2.7
|29
|.7
|38
|0
|6
|14
|3
|McGruder
|22
|79
|101
|2.9
|23
|.7
|58
|0
|18
|15
|8
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.5
|44
|1.1
|52
|0
|12
|25
|8
|Kabengele
|1
|7
|8
|.8
|1
|.1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|24
|28
|1.0
|32
|1.1
|31
|0
|6
|14
|5
|Motley
|1
|2
|3
|.4
|5
|.6
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|TEAM
|535
|1731
|2266
|48.2
|1105
|23.5
|1042
|4
|349
|717
|236
|OPPONENTS
|524
|1621
|2145
|45.6
|1097
|23.3
|1109
|0
|379
|693
|231
