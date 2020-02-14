Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FIU Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Andrews 31 9-14 1-3 0-1 0 2 22
Osaghae 30 2-4 2-2 3-11 0 2 6
Banks 27 5-9 0-0 2-2 2 0 13
Daye 31 2-10 2-4 1-4 5 2 6
Jacob 32 3-10 0-0 1-5 2 3 6
Lovett 23 0-6 0-0 1-6 0 1 0
Corcoran 16 0-1 0-0 1-2 1 0 0
Carrigan 10 2-4 0-0 1-1 0 3 4
Totals 200 23-58 5-9 10-32 10 13 57

Percentages: FG .397, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Andrews 3-4, Banks 3-6, Daye 0-3, Lovett 0-5, Jacob 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Osaghae 5, Andrews, Banks, Jacob, Lovett).

Turnovers: 16 (Daye 3, Andrews 2, Banks 2, Carrigan 2, Jacob 2, Lovett 2, Osaghae 2, Corcoran).

Steals: 6 (Andrews 4, Jacob, Osaghae).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LOUISIANA TECH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Muhammed 29 5-8 0-0 2-6 0 2 10
Archibald 35 6-12 2-2 0-3 1 0 17
Bracey 22 4-7 0-0 0-2 4 4 8
Jean 32 3-11 1-4 1-3 1 2 7
Pemberton 35 1-6 5-7 5-7 2 0 7
Williams 16 1-8 0-0 0-5 0 1 2
Ledoux 14 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 0 3
Gordon 7 2-5 0-0 3-4 0 4 4
Christon 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Powell 5 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 24-63 8-13 12-34 8 15 60

Percentages: FG .381, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Archibald 3-8, Ledoux 1-4, Bracey 0-1, Christon 0-1, Pemberton 0-3, Williams 0-3, Jean 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon, Jean, Muhammed, Powell).

Turnovers: 11 (Archibald 2, Pemberton 2, Bracey, Christon, Gordon, Jean, Ledoux, Powell, Williams).

Steals: 8 (Jean 3, Bracey, Gordon, Ledoux, Pemberton, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FIU 28 29 57
Louisiana Tech 29 31 60

A_2,951 (8,000).