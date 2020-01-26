FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Munoz 32 5-9 12-12 0-5 3 0 27
J.Smith 28 5-8 3-4 0-2 1 3 15
Cintron 26 4-7 0-1 4-8 1 4 8
Phillips 26 2-9 4-4 0-1 1 3 9
Wade 23 0-4 0-0 1-4 2 0 0
Flood 14 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 1 3
J.Wilson 14 0-3 2-2 0-0 2 1 2
Nkereuwem 14 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 1 0
C.Wilson 12 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 4 3
Bligen 11 1-1 2-4 0-4 2 1 5
Totals 200 19-45 23-27 6-30 13 18 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .852.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Munoz 5-9, J.Smith 2-3, Bligen 1-1, Flood 1-1, C.Wilson 1-3, Phillips 1-5, Wade 0-1, J.Wilson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Bligen, Cintron, Flood, Munoz).

Turnovers: 14 (Phillips 3, Cintron 2, J.Smith 2, Munoz 2, C.Wilson, Flood, J.Wilson, Nkereuwem, Wade).

Steals: 7 (Cintron 3, Munoz 2, Nkereuwem 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HIGH POINT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jo.Wright 39 5-13 5-6 1-2 2 3 18
Peterson 33 2-7 2-2 3-9 1 3 6
Sanchez 27 3-5 2-5 4-5 1 3 8
Coleman 26 3-9 3-4 1-3 0 4 10
Slay 26 3-10 0-0 0-1 4 3 9
Ja.Wright 20 2-6 2-2 1-2 1 2 7
Randleman 14 0-2 0-0 0-3 2 4 0
Izunabor 12 0-1 4-6 2-3 0 1 4
Thomas 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Hughes 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 18-53 18-25 12-28 11 26 62

Percentages: FG .340, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Slay 3-7, Jo.Wright 3-10, Ja.Wright 1-4, Coleman 1-5, Randleman 0-1, Peterson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Sanchez 5, Izunabor, Jo.Wright).

Turnovers: 16 (Jo.Wright 4, Sanchez 4, Coleman 3, Peterson 2, Thomas 2, Hughes).

Steals: 6 (Coleman 2, Slay 2, Ja.Wright, Sanchez).

Technical Fouls: None.

Longwood 39 33 72
High Point 32 30 62

A_1,408 (1,750).