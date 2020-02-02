https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/LIBERTY-61-FLORIDA-GULF-COAST-46-15023324.php
LIBERTY 61, FLORIDA GULF COAST 46
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA GULF COAST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|38
|4-12
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|0
|10
|Catto
|33
|3-11
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|9
|Warren
|26
|8-12
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|4
|20
|Hector
|24
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Rainwater
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|Gagliardi
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Thomas
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Hardy
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Largie
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rivers
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Samuels
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-45
|6-6
|7-23
|3
|10
|46
Percentages: FG .400, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Scott 2-8, Gagliardi 1-4, Catto 1-6, Warren 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas).
Turnovers: 15 (Hector 5, Warren 4, Catto 2, Gagliardi, Largie, Rainwater, Samuels).
Steals: 7 (Hector 2, Rainwater 2, Hardy, Samuels, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIBERTY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pacheco-Ortiz
|35
|6-8
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|16
|Cuffee
|34
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|7
|Homesley
|33
|5-11
|3-4
|0-7
|3
|0
|14
|McGhee
|30
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|James
|26
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|10
|Robinson
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Rode
|14
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Baxter-Bell
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Reed
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-45
|4-6
|2-21
|10
|8
|61
Percentages: FG .556, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Pacheco-Ortiz 4-6, Rode 1-1, Cuffee 1-4, Homesley 1-5, Robinson 0-1, McGhee 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cuffee, Robinson, Rode).
Turnovers: 12 (Cuffee 3, Homesley 3, James 3, Baxter-Bell, McGhee, Rode).
Steals: 11 (Homesley 5, Baxter-Bell 2, Pacheco-Ortiz 2, Cuffee, McGhee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida Gulf Coast
|14
|32
|—
|46
|Liberty
|33
|28
|—
|61
A_4,413 (8,085).
View Comments