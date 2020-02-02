Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA GULF COAST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Scott 38 4-12 0-0 1-8 1 0 10
Catto 33 3-11 2-2 1-3 2 1 9
Warren 26 8-12 4-4 0-1 0 4 20
Hector 24 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 3 0
Rainwater 21 2-4 0-0 2-4 0 1 4
Gagliardi 18 1-4 0-0 1-1 0 0 3
Thomas 16 0-1 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Hardy 13 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Largie 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Rivers 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Samuels 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-45 6-6 7-23 3 10 46

Percentages: FG .400, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Scott 2-8, Gagliardi 1-4, Catto 1-6, Warren 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Thomas).

Turnovers: 15 (Hector 5, Warren 4, Catto 2, Gagliardi, Largie, Rainwater, Samuels).

Steals: 7 (Hector 2, Rainwater 2, Hardy, Samuels, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LIBERTY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pacheco-Ortiz 35 6-8 0-0 0-5 0 1 16
Cuffee 34 3-7 0-0 1-2 2 1 7
Homesley 33 5-11 3-4 0-7 3 0 14
McGhee 30 3-5 0-0 0-3 1 1 6
James 26 5-7 0-0 1-3 2 3 10
Robinson 14 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Rode 14 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 5
Baxter-Bell 13 1-3 1-2 0-1 1 2 3
Reed 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-45 4-6 2-21 10 8 61

Percentages: FG .556, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Pacheco-Ortiz 4-6, Rode 1-1, Cuffee 1-4, Homesley 1-5, Robinson 0-1, McGhee 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cuffee, Robinson, Rode).

Turnovers: 12 (Cuffee 3, Homesley 3, James 3, Baxter-Bell, McGhee, Rode).

Steals: 11 (Homesley 5, Baxter-Bell 2, Pacheco-Ortiz 2, Cuffee, McGhee).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida Gulf Coast 14 32 46
Liberty 33 28 61

A_4,413 (8,085).