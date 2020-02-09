https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/LA-SALLE-83-SAINT-JOSEPH-S-66-15041381.php
LA SALLE 83, SAINT JOSEPH'S 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT JOSEPH'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Douglas
|0
|1-8
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|4
|5
|Longpre
|0
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Brown
|27
|4-8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|9
|Daly
|36
|9-16
|5-5
|4-6
|3
|2
|26
|Freeman
|0
|2-6
|4-5
|2-5
|0
|3
|8
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|18-22
|13-33
|13
|23
|66
Percentages: FG .362, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Daly 3-7, Douglas 1-4, Brown 0-1, Freeman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 ().
Turnovers: 17 (Daly 5, Brown 3, Douglas 3, Freeman, Longpre).
Steals: 5 (Brown, Freeman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beatty
|27
|5-9
|5-6
|0-1
|2
|4
|18
|Deas
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Phiri
|15
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|6
|Ray
|27
|2-2
|1-2
|2-4
|3
|3
|6
|Spencer
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|11
|Kenney
|29
|3-9
|4-6
|1-2
|1
|3
|12
|Croswell
|21
|5-8
|4-8
|6-8
|1
|3
|14
|Hikim
|21
|4-6
|2-2
|3-7
|3
|4
|10
|Stone
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|3
|Lafond
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|16-24
|14-34
|16
|21
|83
Percentages: FG .450, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Spencer 3-5, Beatty 3-7, Kenney 2-4, Phiri 2-5, Ray 1-1, Stone 1-3, Deas 1-4, Lafond 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Ray, Stone).
Turnovers: 12 (Beatty 2, Croswell 2, Ray 2, Spencer 2, Deas, Hikim, Phiri, Stone).
Steals: 8 (Beatty 2, Phiri 2, Stone 2, Ray, Spencer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Saint Joseph's
|29
|37
|—
|66
|La Salle
|43
|40
|—
|83
