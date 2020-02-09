Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SAINT JOSEPH'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Douglas 0 1-8 2-2 1-4 4 4 5
Longpre 0 0-2 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
Brown 27 4-8 1-2 2-5 0 4 9
Daly 36 9-16 5-5 4-6 3 2 26
Freeman 0 2-6 4-5 2-5 0 3 8
Totals 200 21-58 18-22 13-33 13 23 66

Percentages: FG .362, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Daly 3-7, Douglas 1-4, Brown 0-1, Freeman 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 ().

Turnovers: 17 (Daly 5, Brown 3, Douglas 3, Freeman, Longpre).

Steals: 5 (Brown, Freeman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LA SALLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Beatty 27 5-9 5-6 0-1 2 4 18
Deas 12 1-6 0-0 0-1 2 0 3
Phiri 15 2-6 0-0 1-2 2 1 6
Ray 27 2-2 1-2 2-4 3 3 6
Spencer 30 4-8 0-0 0-2 2 2 11
Kenney 29 3-9 4-6 1-2 1 3 12
Croswell 21 5-8 4-8 6-8 1 3 14
Hikim 21 4-6 2-2 3-7 3 4 10
Stone 15 1-5 0-0 1-7 0 1 3
Lafond 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-60 16-24 14-34 16 21 83

Percentages: FG .450, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Spencer 3-5, Beatty 3-7, Kenney 2-4, Phiri 2-5, Ray 1-1, Stone 1-3, Deas 1-4, Lafond 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Croswell, Ray, Stone).

Turnovers: 12 (Beatty 2, Croswell 2, Ray 2, Spencer 2, Deas, Hikim, Phiri, Stone).

Steals: 8 (Beatty 2, Phiri 2, Stone 2, Ray, Spencer).

Technical Fouls: None.

Saint Joseph's 29 37 66
La Salle 43 40 83

