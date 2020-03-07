Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LA SALLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kimbrough 30 3-6 5-6 4-8 1 3 11
Deas 24 5-10 0-1 1-3 2 3 11
Hikim 33 6-12 3-3 2-3 3 1 15
Phiri 15 0-4 0-0 2-4 1 2 0
Ray 33 5-8 3-4 5-11 4 1 13
Kenney 25 3-7 1-3 0-0 2 2 7
Beatty 24 5-12 0-1 0-3 1 3 11
Spencer 15 4-6 0-0 0-3 1 1 10
Totals 200 31-65 12-18 14-35 15 16 78

Percentages: FG .477, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Spencer 2-2, Deas 1-2, Beatty 1-6, Kenney 0-1, Phiri 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kimbrough).

Turnovers: 9 (Hikim 3, Kimbrough 2, Beatty, Deas, Kenney, Ray).

Steals: 7 (Beatty 2, Kimbrough 2, Kenney, Phiri, Ray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
SAINT JOSEPH'S Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edwards 17 1-9 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Ashley 9 3-3 0-0 0-1 1 2 8
Daly 38 9-18 5-7 0-5 4 2 25
Freeman 28 4-5 1-1 0-5 1 1 9
Smith 10 1-1 0-0 1-1 1 2 2
Brown 32 5-9 0-1 0-2 2 3 11
R.Moore 31 3-7 4-4 1-3 2 0 12
Longpre 23 2-2 0-0 0-5 4 3 4
Douglas 12 1-2 2-2 0-0 3 1 4
Totals 200 29-56 12-15 3-24 18 16 77

Percentages: FG .518, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Ashley 2-2, R.Moore 2-4, Daly 2-6, Brown 1-4, Douglas 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Edwards 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 3, Brown, Douglas, R.Moore).

Turnovers: 9 (Daly 3, Edwards 3, Ashley, Longpre, R.Moore).

Steals: 3 (Daly 2, Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

La Salle 41 37 78
Saint Joseph's 42 35 77

