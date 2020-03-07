https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/LA-SALLE-78-SAINT-JOSEPH-S-77-15113735.php
LA SALLE 78, SAINT JOSEPH'S 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kimbrough
|30
|3-6
|5-6
|4-8
|1
|3
|11
|Deas
|24
|5-10
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|11
|Hikim
|33
|6-12
|3-3
|2-3
|3
|1
|15
|Phiri
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|0
|Ray
|33
|5-8
|3-4
|5-11
|4
|1
|13
|Kenney
|25
|3-7
|1-3
|0-0
|2
|2
|7
|Beatty
|24
|5-12
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Spencer
|15
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|10
|Totals
|200
|31-65
|12-18
|14-35
|15
|16
|78
Percentages: FG .477, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Spencer 2-2, Deas 1-2, Beatty 1-6, Kenney 0-1, Phiri 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kimbrough).
Turnovers: 9 (Hikim 3, Kimbrough 2, Beatty, Deas, Kenney, Ray).
Steals: 7 (Beatty 2, Kimbrough 2, Kenney, Phiri, Ray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT JOSEPH'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|17
|1-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Ashley
|9
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Daly
|38
|9-18
|5-7
|0-5
|4
|2
|25
|Freeman
|28
|4-5
|1-1
|0-5
|1
|1
|9
|Smith
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|2
|Brown
|32
|5-9
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|3
|11
|R.Moore
|31
|3-7
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|0
|12
|Longpre
|23
|2-2
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|3
|4
|Douglas
|12
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|29-56
|12-15
|3-24
|18
|16
|77
Percentages: FG .518, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Ashley 2-2, R.Moore 2-4, Daly 2-6, Brown 1-4, Douglas 0-1, Freeman 0-1, Edwards 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 3, Brown, Douglas, R.Moore).
Turnovers: 9 (Daly 3, Edwards 3, Ashley, Longpre, R.Moore).
Steals: 3 (Daly 2, Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|La Salle
|41
|37
|—
|78
|Saint Joseph's
|42
|35
|—
|77
.
