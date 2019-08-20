L.A. Angels-Texas Runs

Angels first. David Fletcher singles to right field. Mike Trout homers to left field. David Fletcher scores. Brian Goodwin singles to second base. Justin Upton walks. Brian Goodwin to second. Kole Calhoun walks. Justin Upton to second. Brian Goodwin to third. Luis Rengifo strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Kole Calhoun out at second. Justin Upton to third. Brian Goodwin scores. Wilfredo Tovar grounds out to third base, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Scott Heineman.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Rangers 0.

Angels fifth. Brian Goodwin singles to shallow infield. Justin Upton flies out to deep right field to Hunter Pence. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging. Luis Rengifo homers to center field. Brian Goodwin scores. Matt Thaiss flies out to deep right field to Hunter Pence.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Rangers 0.

Rangers sixth. Jeff Mathis strikes out swinging. Delino DeShields strikes out swinging. Willie Calhoun homers to center field. Hunter Pence strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Rangers 1.