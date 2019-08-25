L.A. Angels-Houston Runs

Astros first. George Springer flies out to center field to Mike Trout. Jose Altuve triples to right center field. Michael Brantley homers to right field. Jose Altuve scores. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Alex Bregman out at second. Yuli Gurriel doubles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to third. Robinson Chirinos strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Angels 0.

Astros third. Jose Altuve doubles to left center field. Michael Brantley hit by pitch. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Michael Brantley scores. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to first base, Albert Pujols to Dillon Peters. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shortstop, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols. Robinson Chirinos grounds out to shortstop, David Fletcher to Albert Pujols.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 5, Angels 0.

Angels fifth. Albert Pujols strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun grounds out to first base, Yuli Gurriel to Wade Miley. Luis Rengifo homers to center field. Matt Thaiss singles to shallow center field. Max Stassi walks. Matt Thaiss to second. David Fletcher singles to shallow center field. Max Stassi to second. Matt Thaiss to third. Mike Trout flies out to deep center field to George Springer.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 5, Angels 1.

Angels seventh. Brian Goodwin pinch-hitting for Max Stassi. Brian Goodwin walks. David Fletcher grounds out to third base, Abraham Toro to Yuli Gurriel. Brian Goodwin to second. Mike Trout singles to shallow center field. Brian Goodwin scores. Shohei Ohtani called out on strikes. Justin Upton grounds out to shortstop, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Angels 2.