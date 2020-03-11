Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CANISIUS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 33 7-13 2-9 4-9 3 1 16
Fritz 24 1-3 2-2 0-1 0 0 4
Harried 27 5-14 0-0 1-3 2 5 12
Henderson 33 1-3 0-0 0-1 2 5 3
Johnson 36 4-11 4-4 1-4 6 4 13
Brandon 23 3-12 0-2 0-4 1 5 7
White 17 1-4 1-3 4-6 0 3 3
Hitchon 6 0-2 2-2 1-2 0 0 2
Totals 200 22-62 11-22 11-30 14 23 60

Percentages: FG .355, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Harried 2-6, Henderson 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Brandon 1-5, Fritz 0-2, White 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fritz, Harried).

Turnovers: 9 (Henderson 3, Brown 2, Fritz 2, Brandon, Johnson).

Steals: 7 (Johnson 2, Brandon, Brown, Fritz, Henderson, White).

Technical Fouls: Henderson, 2:50 second.

FG FT Reb
IONA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Agee 26 4-13 0-0 2-7 2 6 10
van Eyck 29 0-0 1-2 1-6 0 5 1
Ross 40 1-4 3-4 0-3 1 3 6
Washington 40 7-15 9-9 0-6 3 2 24
Crawford 33 7-12 10-10 1-7 1 4 25
Perez 23 1-1 2-2 0-2 0 1 4
Cashaw 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Nikolic 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 20-45 25-27 4-31 7 23 70

Percentages: FG .444, FT .926.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Agee 2-5, Crawford 1-2, Ross 1-4, Washington 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Crawford, van Eyck).

Turnovers: 12 (Agee 3, Crawford 3, Nikolic 2, Washington 2, van Eyck 2).

Steals: 2 (Agee, Washington).

Technical Fouls: Agee, 2:50 second.

Canisius 32 28 60
Iona 36 34 70

.