INDIANA ST. 85, CHICAGO ST. 64
I.Lewis 6-11 2-4 17, X.Johnson 6-17 4-4 17, Colley 5-10 0-2 10, Bigirumwami 3-3 0-0 6, Gholizadeh 2-5 0-0 5, Hunt 2-6 0-0 4, Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Marble 0-2 0-0 0, M.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 6-10 64.
J.Barnes 2-4 1-2 6, Laravia 5-7 7-12 17, Neese 2-7 5-6 11, Key 8-12 0-0 17, Bacote 2-4 2-2 8, T.Williams 5-6 0-0 10, C.Williams 0-2 1-2 1, C.Barnes 0-3 0-0 0, Kessinger 2-3 1-2 5, Washington 4-6 0-0 9, Agbo 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 30-55 18-28 85.
Halftime_Indiana St. 40-25. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 6-20 (I.Lewis 3-5, Gholizadeh 1-3, Jones 1-3, X.Johnson 1-5, Colley 0-1, M.Johnson 0-1, Marble 0-2), Indiana St. 7-15 (Bacote 2-3, Neese 2-4, Key 1-2, Washington 1-2, J.Barnes 1-3, C.Barnes 0-1). Fouled Out_Colley. Rebounds_Chicago St. 30 (X.Johnson 10), Indiana St. 31 (Laravia 7). Assists_Chicago St. 8 (X.Johnson 4), Indiana St. 14 (J.Barnes 6). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 21, Indiana St. 13.