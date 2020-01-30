Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
INCARNATE WORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Willis 33 8-16 2-2 1-5 2 2 23
Balentine 28 8-10 0-2 1-3 4 0 16
Van Vlerah 28 4-5 0-0 0-3 1 3 10
Miszkiewicz 27 4-7 0-0 2-8 0 4 8
Lutz 26 4-11 4-4 1-2 3 5 14
Murray 23 3-6 2-2 0-1 3 2 10
Ene 20 1-2 0-0 1-1 2 1 2
Davis 6 0-1 1-2 0-1 0 3 1
Sato 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Swaby 4 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 32-61 9-12 6-25 15 21 84

Percentages: FG .525, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Willis 5-10, Van Vlerah 2-3, Murray 2-4, Lutz 2-5, Balentine 0-1, Sato 0-1, Swaby 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray).

Turnovers: 12 (Balentine 3, Miszkiewicz 3, Ene 2, Lutz 2, Sato, Van Vlerah).

Steals: 10 (Balentine 2, Davis 2, Lutz 2, Willis 2, Sato, Van Vlerah).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON BAPTIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Dalton 34 1-2 3-4 2-8 7 2 5
Thompson 34 8-13 1-2 3-7 0 1 19
DuBose 30 7-13 2-3 1-8 4 0 19
Gates 30 4-8 3-3 1-2 2 3 12
Murphy 18 2-6 5-8 1-2 0 1 10
Pierre 18 1-6 3-4 0-4 3 1 5
Gomes 15 1-4 4-4 1-1 0 3 6
Uloko 13 2-4 2-2 2-3 0 2 6
Iyeyemi 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Jones 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McKenzie 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 23-30 11-36 16 14 82

Percentages: FG .464, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (DuBose 3-3, Thompson 2-4, Murphy 1-2, Gates 1-4, Dalton 0-1, Pierre 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (DuBose, Gomes, Uloko).

Turnovers: 13 (DuBose 4, Pierre 3, Gomes 2, Thompson 2, Dalton, Murphy).

Steals: 4 (Dalton 2, DuBose, Gates).

Technical Fouls: None.

Incarnate Word 38 46 84
Houston Baptist 42 40 82

A_506 (1,000).