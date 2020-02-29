Recommended Video:

ILLINOIS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bruninga 22 2-4 0-0 1-4 0 3 5
Ndiaye 15 0-1 0-0 1-4 0 1 0
Copeland 25 3-11 0-0 0-4 4 3 8
Hillsman 28 4-7 3-4 0-4 1 3 13
Horne 29 8-16 8-8 1-7 3 4 24
Reeves 24 0-2 1-4 0-2 1 1 1
Chastain 23 2-3 0-0 0-7 0 2 5
Idowu 17 4-5 0-0 1-5 0 1 8
Torres 17 3-7 0-0 2-6 2 3 7
Totals 200 26-56 12-16 6-43 11 22 71

Percentages: FG .464, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Hillsman 2-3, Copeland 2-8, Chastain 1-2, Torres 1-2, Bruninga 1-3, Reeves 0-2, Horne 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ndiaye 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Copeland 3, Hillsman 3, Bruninga 2, Horne 2, Chastain, Idowu, Ndiaye, Reeves, Torres).

Steals: 5 (Idowu 2, Hillsman, Horne, Torres).

Technical Fouls: coach Dan Muller, 00:50 first.

FG FT Reb
EVANSVILLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Kuhlman 32 4-8 0-0 0-3 3 0 10
Cunliffe 31 4-9 0-0 0-6 3 0 10
Frederking 31 2-11 2-2 0-3 1 1 7
Newton 38 2-9 0-0 1-4 1 4 6
Riley 34 3-13 10-12 1-8 4 5 18
Givance 22 2-3 0-2 0-1 3 4 5
Hall 12 2-5 0-1 2-3 1 1 4
Totals 200 19-58 12-17 4-28 16 15 60

Percentages: FG .328, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Kuhlman 2-5, Newton 2-6, Riley 2-6, Cunliffe 2-7, Givance 1-2, Frederking 1-6, Hall 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuhlman 2, Riley).

Turnovers: 9 (Frederking 3, Riley 2, Cunliffe, Hall, Kuhlman, Newton).

Steals: 6 (Hall 2, Kuhlman 2, Givance, Riley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois St. 34 37 71
Evansville 27 33 60

A_4,983 (10,000).