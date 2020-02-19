https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/ILLINOIS-62-NO-9-PENN-ST-56-15066186.php
ILLINOIS 62, NO. 9 PENN ST. 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cockburn
|23
|6-10
|2-3
|2-7
|0
|4
|14
|Dosunmu
|37
|9-16
|5-8
|1-5
|2
|0
|24
|Feliz
|32
|2-7
|1-2
|2-7
|2
|2
|5
|Frazier
|34
|2-7
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|2
|6
|Williams
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|4
|0
|Bezhanishvili
|17
|1-6
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|2
|Griffin
|17
|3-5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|9
|Nichols
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|11-18
|10-38
|9
|16
|62
Percentages: FG .436, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Griffin 2-4, Dosunmu 1-3, Feliz 0-2, Frazier 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 2, Cockburn).
Turnovers: 9 (Bezhanishvili 2, Cockburn 2, Feliz 2, Dosunmu, Frazier, Nichols).
Steals: 5 (Griffin 2, Dosunmu, Feliz, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PENN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harrar
|22
|3-5
|0-1
|5-7
|1
|4
|6
|Lundy
|23
|3-5
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|9
|Stevens
|31
|3-11
|7-8
|2-9
|0
|2
|13
|Dread
|33
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Wheeler
|28
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|6
|4
|2
|Brockington
|30
|4-9
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|10
|Watkins
|19
|4-10
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|8
|C.Jones
|15
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|10-13
|9-32
|13
|16
|56
Percentages: FG .362, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Brockington 1-2, Lundy 1-2, C.Jones 1-3, Dread 1-8, Stevens 0-2, Wheeler 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Stevens 2, Dread, Wheeler).
Turnovers: 7 (Brockington 2, Harrar 2, Dread, Stevens, Wheeler).
Steals: 5 (Brockington 2, Stevens 2, Lundy).
Technical Fouls: Watkins, 00:02 first.
|Illinois
|30
|32
|—
|62
|Penn St.
|26
|30
|—
|56
.
