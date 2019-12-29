https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/IDAHO-ST-62-IDAHO-60-14936968.php
IDAHO ST. 62, IDAHO 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|34
|8-18
|0-1
|3-6
|1
|1
|18
|Blakney
|26
|6-9
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|12
|Forrest
|25
|2-6
|3-4
|2-7
|3
|3
|7
|Garvin
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Dixon
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|3
|Thacker
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Thiombane
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|4
|5
|Fraser
|18
|1-3
|2-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|4
|Wilson
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|1
|Quinnett
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|7-13
|9-30
|12
|23
|60
Percentages: FG .453, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Allen 2-4, Dixon 1-2, Garvin 1-2, Thacker 1-4, Thiombane 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Blakney, Forrest).
Turnovers: 15 (Forrest 4, Allen 3, Dixon 2, Fraser 2, Blakney, Garvin, Thacker, Wilson).
Steals: 8 (Dixon 3, Forrest 3, Allen 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smellie
|35
|7-11
|6-6
|1-4
|2
|3
|21
|Udengwu
|34
|2-4
|2-6
|4-10
|3
|3
|6
|Stutzman
|30
|2-8
|1-2
|1-7
|4
|1
|6
|Cool
|28
|6-15
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|18
|Maker
|27
|2-11
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|5
|Rushin
|20
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|2
|Porter
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Edelmayer
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|13-18
|10-29
|13
|13
|62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Cool 2-5, Smellie 1-5, Maker 1-6, Stutzman 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Udengwu).
Turnovers: 13 (Cool 3, Rushin 3, Smellie 2, Udengwu 2, Maker, Porter, Stutzman).
Steals: 5 (Cool 2, Rushin, Smellie, Udengwu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Idaho
|29
|31
|—
|60
|Idaho St.
|23
|39
|—
|62
