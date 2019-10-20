Houston wins series 4-2

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 6 201 22 36 4 0 8 19 27 54 .179 Altuve 2b 6 23 6 8 1 0 2 3 4 1 .348 Marisnick cf-pr 5 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Brantley lf-rf 6 23 1 7 0 0 0 1 4 4 .304 Tucker rf-ph 2 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Maldonado c 2 8 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 .250 Correa ss 6 22 2 4 1 0 2 5 3 9 .182 Reddick lf-rf-ph 5 12 2 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 .167 Bregman 3b 6 18 4 3 1 0 0 1 7 2 .167 Springer cf-rf 6 25 4 4 0 0 2 4 4 10 .160 Gurriel 1b 6 24 1 3 0 0 1 4 1 0 .125 Alvarez dh 6 22 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 .045 Díaz dh-lf-ph 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Chirinos c 4 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 .000

___

New York

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 6 206 21 44 5 0 10 21 22 64 .214 LeMahieu 1b 6 26 6 9 1 0 2 3 3 2 .346 Maybin lf 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 .333 Stanton dh-lf 2 7 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 3 .286 Torres 2b 6 25 3 7 2 0 2 6 2 4 .280 Judge rf 6 25 3 6 0 0 1 2 3 10 .240 Urshela 3b 6 21 3 5 0 0 2 2 2 2 .238 Gregorius ss 6 23 2 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 .217 Hicks cf-ph 5 13 1 2 0 0 1 3 4 5 .154 Gardner cf-lf 6 22 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 10 .136 Sánchez c 6 23 1 3 0 0 1 3 1 12 .130 Encarnación dh 5 18 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 11 .056

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Cole 1 0 7 4 0 0 5 7 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Harris 4 0 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rondón 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Smith 4 0 3 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 2.45 Peacock 2 0 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.38 Urquidy 1 0 2 2-3 3 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 3.38 Greinke 2 0 10 1-3 10 4 4 4 11 0 1 0 1 0 3.48 Osuna 4 0 5 2 2 2 1 4 0 0 1 0 1 3.60 Verlander 2 0 13 2-3 10 6 6 2 16 0 0 0 1 0 3.95 James 4 0 3 2-3 3 2 2 3 7 0 0 1 0 0 4.91 Pressly 4 0 1 2-3 5 2 2 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 10.80 Abreu 1 0 0 2-3 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

New York

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Britton 5 0 5 2-3 1 0 0 5 5 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Cessa 2 0 4 2 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Loaisiga 3 0 1 2-3 1 1 0 3 1 0 2 0 0 0 0.00 Lyons 1 0 0 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sabathia 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kahnle 5 0 5 2-3 2 1 1 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 1.59 Paxton 2 0 8 1-3 8 2 2 6 12 0 1 1 0 0 2.16 Tanaka 2 0 11 5 4 3 3 5 0 0 1 1 0 2.45 Happ 2 0 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 3.38 Severino 1 0 4 1-3 5 2 2 3 6 0 0 0 1 0 4.15 Chapman 3 0 2 2-3 1 2 2 2 5 0 0 0 1 1 6.75 Green 4 0 4 2-3 4 5 5 1 5 0 0 0 0 0 9.64 Ottavino 5 0 2 1-3 6 4 3 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 11.57

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Houston 523 014 213 01 — 22 New York 510 404 214 00 — 21

E_Springer, Bregman, Torres 2, LeMahieu 2. LOB_Houston 100, N.Y. Yankees 72. 2B_Altuve, Maldonado, Correa, Bregman, LeMahieu, Torres 2, Gregorius, Encarnación. HR_Altuve 2, Correa 2, Reddick, Springer 2, Gurriel, LeMahieu 2, Stanton, Torres 2, Judge, Urshela 2, Hicks, Sánchez. RBIs_Altuve 3, Brantley, Correa 5, Reddick, Bregman, Springer 4, Gurriel 4, LeMahieu 3, Stanton, Torres 6, Judge 2, Urshela 2, Hicks 3, Gardner, Sánchez 3. SB_Altuve, Correa, Judge 2, Hicks. SF_Gurriel. S_Osuna, Chapman.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Bill Welke; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Kerwin Danley. (Game 2) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Bill Welke; Left, Mark Carlson. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson. (Game 4) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Kerwin Danley; Left, Cory Blaser. (Game 5) Home, Mark Carlson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Kerwin Danley. (Game 6) Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Dan Bellino.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:11.

T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:49.

T_Game 3 at New York, 3:44.

T_Game 4 at New York, 4:19.

T_Game 5 at New York, 2:59.

T_Game 6 at Houston, 4:09.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43311.

A_Game 2 at Houston, 43359.

A_Game 3 at New York, 48998.

A_Game 4 at New York, 49067.

A_Game 5 at New York, 48483.

A_Game 6 at Houston, 43357.