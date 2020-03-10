Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 60 36.8 592-1367 .433 266-759 609-705 .864 2059 34.3
Westbrook 52 35.9 557-1182 .471 51-201 264-340 .776 1429 27.5
Gordon 33 28.6 157-423 .371 90-279 74-99 .747 478 14.5
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 13 31.9 60-143 .420 39-108 10-12 .833 169 13.0
Green 9 20.1 40-60 .667 13-28 8-10 .800 101 11.2
House 57 30.3 204-478 .427 113-310 68-85 .800 589 10.3
McLemore 62 23.0 207-468 .442 152-388 47-62 .758 613 9.9
Rivers 59 23.5 178-426 .418 80-228 60-90 .667 496 8.4
Tucker 63 34.4 161-372 .433 94-255 37-44 .841 453 7.2
Carroll 6 16.0 12-25 .480 4-14 12-16 .750 40 6.7
Clemons 29 8.7 51-126 .405 33-94 6-7 .857 141 4.9
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 41 10.6 37-91 .407 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.2
Caboclo 5 5.6 4-8 .500 0-3 2-2 1.000 10 2.0
Frazier 8 8.3 4-11 .364 2-8 4-6 .667 14 1.8
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 63 241.2 2591-5723 .453 971-2794 1290-1638 .788 7443 118.1
OPPONENTS 63 241.2 2660-5770 .461 770-2215 1119-1470 .761 7209 114.4

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 64 320 384 6.4 443 7.4 205 0 104 270 52
Westbrook 94 326 420 8.1 363 7.0 182 2 84 230 17
Gordon 8 55 63 1.9 51 1.5 67 0 22 35 12
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 16 87 103 7.9 17 1.3 43 0 14 18 33
Green 9 21 30 3.3 11 1.2 18 0 9 9 5
House 56 189 245 4.3 75 1.3 118 0 64 47 32
McLemore 20 119 139 2.2 53 .9 129 0 38 46 12
Rivers 25 117 142 2.4 95 1.6 111 0 42 34 10
Tucker 99 331 430 6.8 99 1.6 205 0 68 66 29
Carroll 4 12 16 2.7 7 1.2 8 0 2 6 2
Clemons 3 20 23 .8 22 .8 20 0 6 17 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 15 12
Caboclo 5 4 9 1.8 2 .4 2 0 2 2 4
Frazier 1 2 3 .4 1 .1 13 0 2 2 0
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 658 2184 2842 45.1 1351 21.4 1362 2 532 921 324
OPPONENTS 704 2266 2970 47.1 1598 25.4 1309 6 496 993 315