AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 57 36.8 574-1309 .439 261-730 581-670 .867 1990 34.9
Westbrook 50 36.1 537-1136 .473 49-194 253-324 .781 1376 27.5
Gordon 32 28.7 155-415 .373 89-273 74-99 .747 473 14.8
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 10 32.4 47-113 .416 32-88 8-9 .889 134 13.4
House 54 30.5 195-457 .427 110-297 66-83 .795 566 10.5
McLemore 60 23.2 206-459 .449 152-383 45-60 .750 609 10.2
Rivers 56 23.3 173-408 .424 76-220 57-82 .695 479 8.6
Green 6 17.5 16-27 .593 9-18 5-6 .833 46 7.7
Tucker 60 34.6 156-356 .438 91-242 37-44 .841 440 7.3
Clemons 28 8.8 50-124 .403 33-93 6-7 .857 139 5.0
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Carroll 3 15.3 4-11 .364 2-8 2-5 .400 12 4.0
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 40 10.7 37-90 .411 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.3
Frazier 8 8.3 4-11 .364 2-8 4-6 .667 14 1.8
Caboclo 3 4.7 1-3 .333 0-2 2-2 1.000 4 1.3
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 60 241.3 2482-5462 .454 940-2675 1229-1557 .789 7133 118.9
OPPONENTS 60 241.3 2540-5525 .460 729-2114 1046-1375 .761 6855 114.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 61 299 360 6.3 419 7.4 194 0 98 252 52
Westbrook 85 312 397 7.9 354 7.1 178 2 82 220 17
Gordon 8 54 62 1.9 51 1.6 64 0 21 34 11
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 12 72 84 8.4 14 1.4 32 0 12 11 25
House 55 183 238 4.4 68 1.3 110 0 60 45 30
McLemore 18 116 134 2.2 51 .9 125 0 38 45 12
Rivers 23 110 133 2.4 88 1.6 102 0 39 32 9
Green 1 14 15 2.5 9 1.5 10 0 4 7 4
Tucker 94 318 412 6.9 96 1.6 196 0 66 63 29
Clemons 3 20 23 .8 21 .8 20 0 6 17 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Carroll 2 9 11 3.7 5 1.7 3 0 2 5 2
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 14 12
Frazier 1 2 3 .4 1 .1 13 0 2 2 0
Caboclo 2 2 4 1.3 0 .0 1 0 2 2 2
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 619 2092 2711 45.2 1289 21.5 1289 2 507 871 309
OPPONENTS 676 2158 2834 47.2 1526 25.4 1252 6 473 945 304