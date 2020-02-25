Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 54 36.9 550-1247 .441 247-688 557-645 .864 1904 35.3
Westbrook 47 36.0 497-1066 .466 46-187 238-302 .788 1278 27.2
Gordon 30 29.2 149-398 .374 85-260 72-97 .742 455 15.2
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 7 31.6 31-79 .392 21-62 5-6 .833 88 12.6
House 51 30.5 182-428 .425 105-277 64-81 .790 533 10.5
McLemore 57 23.5 199-446 .446 146-371 45-60 .750 589 10.3
Green 3 18.0 10-12 .833 5-7 3-4 .750 28 9.3
Rivers 53 23.5 162-387 .419 72-208 55-80 .688 451 8.5
Tucker 57 34.7 149-339 .440 85-229 37-44 .841 420 7.4
Clemons 28 8.8 50-124 .403 33-93 6-7 .857 139 5.0
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Carroll 2 14.0 3-5 .600 1-3 2-5 .400 9 4.5
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 40 10.7 37-90 .411 15-54 3-8 .375 92 2.3
Frazier 8 8.3 4-11 .364 2-8 4-6 .667 14 1.8
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Caboclo 2 4.0 0-2 .000 0-2 0-0 .000 0 0.0
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 57 240.9 2350-5177 .454 882-2514 1177-1497 .786 6759 118.6
OPPONENTS 57 240.9 2411-5220 .462 691-2003 995-1299 .766 6508 114.2

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 58 289 347 6.4 400 7.4 183 0 90 239 52
Westbrook 78 293 371 7.9 338 7.2 170 2 75 203 16
Gordon 7 52 59 2.0 46 1.5 62 0 21 33 11
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 8 41 49 7.0 11 1.6 23 0 8 7 18
House 54 174 228 4.5 67 1.3 105 0 58 43 28
McLemore 18 110 128 2.2 50 .9 116 0 35 44 12
Green 1 8 9 3.0 3 1.0 4 0 3 5 1
Rivers 19 108 127 2.4 82 1.5 99 0 37 32 9
Tucker 86 305 391 6.9 90 1.6 186 0 65 59 25
Clemons 3 20 23 .8 21 .8 20 0 6 17 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Carroll 2 5 7 3.5 4 2.0 1 0 1 3 0
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 21 72 93 2.3 25 .6 43 0 24 14 12
Frazier 1 2 3 .4 1 .1 13 0 2 2 0
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Caboclo 1 2 3 1.5 0 .0 1 0 2 2 1
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 590 1990 2580 45.3 1225 21.5 1224 2 478 824 289
OPPONENTS 620 2046 2666 46.8 1450 25.4 1199 6 447 896 288