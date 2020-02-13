Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Harden 51 37.1 517-1183 .437 234-654 532-612 .869 1800 35.3
Westbrook 45 36.0 473-1021 .463 43-181 234-298 .785 1223 27.2
Gordon 28 29.4 140-374 .374 82-247 65-89 .730 427 15.3
Capela 39 32.8 244-388 .629 0-0 55-104 .529 543 13.9
Covington 4 31.8 17-42 .405 11-32 4-5 .800 49 12.3
House 48 31.0 174-413 .421 101-269 60-76 .789 509 10.6
McLemore 54 23.6 186-427 .436 135-354 44-58 .759 551 10.2
Rivers 50 23.6 152-369 .412 67-199 53-77 .688 424 8.5
Tucker 54 34.9 141-324 .435 79-217 37-44 .841 398 7.4
Clemons 28 8.8 50-124 .403 33-93 6-7 .857 139 5.0
Hartenstein 23 11.6 44-67 .657 0-5 19-28 .679 107 4.7
Clark 18 11.8 23-59 .390 18-51 6-7 .857 70 3.9
Anderson 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-5 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Sefolosha 38 10.8 37-85 .435 15-51 1-6 .167 90 2.4
Frazier 7 8.6 3-9 .333 2-7 4-6 .667 12 1.7
Chandler 26 8.4 14-18 .778 0-0 6-13 .462 34 1.3
Howard 2 6.5 0-4 .000 0-4 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 54 240.9 2217-4914 .451 821-2369 1126-1430 .787 6381 118.2
OPPONENTS 54 240.9 2285-4950 .462 666-1910 945-1233 .766 6181 114.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Harden 55 278 333 6.5 374 7.3 174 0 83 229 49
Westbrook 74 286 360 8.0 324 7.2 163 1 73 197 16
Gordon 7 49 56 2.0 41 1.5 55 0 17 28 11
Capela 168 369 537 13.8 48 1.2 102 0 33 63 72
Covington 6 19 25 6.2 7 1.8 16 0 7 6 7
House 52 164 216 4.5 61 1.3 101 0 55 42 27
McLemore 17 101 118 2.2 49 .9 110 0 34 42 12
Rivers 19 103 122 2.4 77 1.5 91 0 33 30 9
Tucker 83 293 376 7.0 88 1.6 181 0 63 58 24
Clemons 3 20 23 .8 21 .8 20 0 6 17 5
Hartenstein 29 61 90 3.9 18 .8 41 0 9 16 12
Clark 11 29 40 2.2 12 .7 21 0 2 2 7
Anderson 0 7 7 3.5 2 1.0 1 0 1 1 0
Sefolosha 21 69 90 2.4 24 .6 42 0 20 14 12
Frazier 1 2 3 .4 1 .1 11 0 2 2 0
Chandler 25 41 66 2.5 6 .2 32 0 6 8 8
Howard 0 2 2 1.0 1 .5 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 571 1893 2464 45.6 1154 21.4 1162 1 444 785 271
OPPONENTS 585 1941 2526 46.8 1386 25.7 1148 6 423 843 271