Houston-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers first. Trent Grisham strikes out on a foul tip. Yasmani Grandal homers to center field. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Astros 0.

Astros third. George Springer walks. Jose Altuve singles to left center field. George Springer to second. Michael Brantley reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jose Altuve out at second. George Springer to third. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Michael Brantley to second. George Springer scores. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Alex Bregman out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Brewers 1.

Astros sixth. Alex Bregman strikes out on a foul tip. Yordan Alvarez homers to center field. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, Brent Suter to Eric Thames. Abraham Toro grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Eric Thames.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Brewers 1.

Brewers ninth. Christian Yelich homers to center field. Mike Moustakas pops out to shallow infield to Yuli Gurriel. Ryan Braun grounds out to shortstop, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Eric Thames singles to left field. Cory Spangenberg reaches on error. Eric Thames to second. Throwing error by Roberto Osuna. Travis Shaw pinch-hitting for Orlando Arcia. Travis Shaw strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Astros 2, Brewers 2.

Astros tenth. George Springer homers to center field. Jose Altuve grounds out to third base, Travis Shaw to Eric Thames. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman singles to shortstop. Jake Marisnick strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 3, Brewers 2.