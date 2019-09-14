Houston-Kansas City Runs

Astros first. George Springer flies out to deep center field to Bubba Starling. Jose Altuve homers to center field. Alex Bregman flies out to right field to Ryan McBroom. Yordan Alvarez walks. Yuli Gurriel pops out to Meibrys Viloria.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Royals 0.

Royals eighth. Bubba Starling singles to left field. Meibrys Viloria out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Jake Marisnick. Bubba Starling scores. Whit Merrifield pops out to Yuli Gurriel. Adalberto Mondesi strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Astros 1, Royals 1.

Astros ninth. Aledmys Diaz flies out to shallow center field to Bubba Starling. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Michael Brantley pinch-hitting for Martin Maldonado. Michael Brantley walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Josh Reddick pinch-hitting for Jake Marisnick. Josh Reddick strikes out swinging. George Springer homers to center field. Garrett Stubbs scores. Kyle Tucker scores. Jose Altuve singles to third base. Alex Bregman walks. Jose Altuve to second. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Jose Altuve to third. Yuli Gurriel lines out to center field to Bubba Starling.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 4, Royals 1.