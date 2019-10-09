https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Houston-ALDS-Team-Stax-14502731.php
Houston ALDS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.294
|133
|13
|32
|8
|0
|4
|11
|10
|39
|3
|0
|1
|Maldonado
|.667
|.667
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.385
|.500
|13
|5
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|.375
|.375
|16
|2
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel
|.333
|.375
|15
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Altuve
|.313
|.353
|16
|2
|5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chirinos
|.222
|.364
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa
|.200
|.200
|15
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley
|.125
|.125
|16
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Springer
|.118
|.167
|17
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick
|.000
|.125
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Díaz
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|2
|4.24
|4
|4
|1
|34.0
|36
|17
|16
|6
|13
|45
|Cole
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|7.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Harris
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|James
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rondón
|0
|0
|Inf
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urquidy
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Verlander
|1
|1
|3.38
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|8
|4
|4
|2
|6
|13
|Osuna
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Miley
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Greinke
|0
|1
|14.73
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|1
|5
|Pressly
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
