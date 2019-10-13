https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Houston-ALCS-Team-Stax-14517856.php
Houston ALCS Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.111
|.172
|27
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Tucker
|.500
|.500
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brantley
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springer
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Correa
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|7.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|13
|7
|7
|3
|2
|11
|James
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rondón
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greinke
|0
|1
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|2
|0
|6
|Abreu
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Pressly
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
