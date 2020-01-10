https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/Hofstra-74-Northeastern-72-14963977.php
Hofstra 74, Northeastern 72
Buie 8-16 5-6 23, Ray 5-9 2-3 12, Pemberton 10-16 2-2 24, Kante 7-7 1-2 15, Coburn 0-2 0-0 0, Silverio 0-2 0-0 0, Trueheart 0-2 0-0 0, Schutte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 10-13 74.
Roland 9-17 2-2 28, Brace 6-8 5-6 18, Walker 5-15 0-0 10, Walters 2-4 0-0 4, Boursiquot 2-5 0-0 4, Strong 4-6 0-0 8, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Eboigbodin 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 7-8 72.
Halftime_Hofstra 40-24. 3-Point Goals_Hofstra 4-13 (Buie 2-3, Pemberton 2-5, Coburn 0-1, Ray 0-1, Silverio 0-1, Trueheart 0-2), Northeastern 9-20 (Roland 8-11, Brace 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Walker 0-5). Rebounds_Hofstra 23 (Kante 12), Northeastern 28 (Brace 10). Assists_Hofstra 7 (Buie 4), Northeastern 18 (Walters 6). Total Fouls_Hofstra 11, Northeastern 17. A_1,202 (6,000).
