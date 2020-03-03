Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MD.-EASTERN SHORE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cheeseman 20 5-16 3-3 3-6 1 4 13
Gyamfi 18 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 4
Anderson 25 1-7 0-0 1-5 4 0 2
Frost 26 6-10 0-0 2-9 1 2 15
Phillip 26 2-13 0-0 1-5 2 1 6
Prevost 20 1-4 0-0 1-3 0 1 2
Adams 18 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 3
Urrutia 15 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Bartley 14 2-4 0-0 0-2 0 0 5
Voyles 13 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 1 5
Guy 5 2-6 1-1 1-2 1 1 5
Totals 200 24-71 5-6 9-35 9 15 60

Percentages: FG .338, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Frost 3-7, Phillip 2-9, Adams 1-2, Bartley 1-2, Cheeseman 0-1, Voyles 0-1, Anderson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Cheeseman 2, Adams, Anderson, Phillip, Urrutia, Voyles).

Steals: 2 (Anderson, Phillip).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOWARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Richardson 18 1-1 2-4 1-9 1 2 4
Bristol 40 6-15 8-8 2-8 2 1 20
Garvey 40 5-12 0-0 1-1 1 1 14
P.Jones 24 0-3 0-0 0-4 4 1 0
Williams 40 4-11 6-6 0-6 1 3 18
Anosike 22 0-3 0-0 1-6 0 1 0
Bethea 16 2-8 1-2 0-2 2 0 6
Totals 200 18-53 17-20 5-36 11 9 62

Percentages: FG .340, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Garvey 4-9, Williams 4-9, Bethea 1-5, Bristol 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Richardson 4, Anosike 3).

Turnovers: 12 (P.Jones 6, Williams 3, Bristol 2, Anosike).

Steals: 4 (Anosike, Bristol, Garvey, P.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Md.-Eastern Shore 31 29 60
Howard 35 27 62

A_1,287 (2,700).