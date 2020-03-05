https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/other-sports/article/HOUSTON-BAPTIST-88-INCARNATE-WORD-76-15106493.php
HOUSTON BAPTIST 88, INCARNATE WORD 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stent
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Uloko
|23
|10-15
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|4
|20
|DuBose
|35
|6-11
|3-3
|0-7
|7
|3
|15
|Gates
|35
|8-18
|6-6
|2-2
|0
|2
|24
|Murphy
|27
|2-6
|3-4
|1-6
|4
|2
|7
|McKenzie
|21
|2-5
|1-2
|2-4
|3
|3
|5
|Dalton
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|3
|Thomasson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Pierre
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|2
|Gomes
|8
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Iyeyemi
|5
|3-4
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|34-65
|16-21
|9-37
|20
|21
|88
Percentages: FG .523, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Gates 2-6, Dalton 1-1, Stent 1-1, McKenzie 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Pierre 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pierre, Uloko).
Turnovers: 13 (Murphy 4, Uloko 3, DuBose 2, Iyeyemi 2, Gomes, Pierre).
Steals: 6 (Gates 2, Gomes, Murphy, Pierre, Stent).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miszkiewicz
|20
|3-5
|3-4
|2-5
|1
|3
|9
|Balentine
|37
|3-7
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|4
|10
|Lutz
|38
|6-12
|5-5
|0-2
|6
|3
|20
|Murray
|32
|1-9
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|4
|Willis
|38
|6-15
|5-5
|0-5
|0
|3
|23
|Van Vlerah
|22
|0-3
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|2
|Larsson
|12
|2-4
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|8
|Davis
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|25-26
|3-25
|12
|21
|76
Percentages: FG .375, FT .962.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Willis 6-12, Lutz 3-8, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Van Vlerah 0-2, Murray 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Van Vlerah 3, Miszkiewicz 2, Davis, Willis).
Turnovers: 15 (Lutz 4, Willis 4, Larsson 3, Balentine 2, Davis, Murray).
Steals: 4 (Murray 2, Larsson, Willis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston Baptist
|38
|50
|—
|88
|Incarnate Word
|28
|48
|—
|76
A_343 (2,000).
