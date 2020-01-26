FG FT Reb
HARVARD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Juzang 37 2-6 0-3 0-3 4 3 5
Lewis 35 6-12 1-2 0-9 2 1 13
Kirkwood 29 5-13 2-4 1-7 1 3 17
Djuricic 23 3-5 0-1 2-7 1 3 8
Baker 20 1-5 0-0 2-4 1 2 2
Ledlum 19 4-7 3-5 5-5 0 1 12
Bassey 18 3-5 0-0 0-3 1 2 9
Haskett 14 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 3 2
Sakota 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Forbes 2 1-1 0-1 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 26-59 6-16 11-40 11 19 70

Percentages: FG .441, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Kirkwood 5-8, Bassey 3-5, Djuricic 2-3, Ledlum 1-3, Juzang 1-5, Baker 0-2, Haskett 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Lewis 2, Djuricic, Ledlum).

Turnovers: 17 (Ledlum 6, Kirkwood 5, Bassey 2, Juzang 2, Lewis 2).

Steals: 7 (Baker 3, Bassey 2, Djuricic, Forbes).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
DARTMOUTH Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Samuels 38 6-15 4-5 2-6 2 3 18
Sistare 34 1-7 2-2 0-4 1 2 5
Foye 32 4-11 0-0 0-3 1 4 11
Knight 32 4-11 0-0 3-9 2 2 8
Rai 32 5-12 6-9 2-7 1 5 16
Slajchert 15 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Wade 9 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 4
Carter 8 1-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 2
Totals 200 24-63 12-16 8-33 8 18 66

Percentages: FG .381, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Foye 3-7, Samuels 2-7, Sistare 1-7, Wade 0-1, Slajchert 0-2, Rai 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Knight).

Turnovers: 13 (Rai 5, Samuels 4, Foye, Knight, Sistare, Slajchert).

Steals: 7 (Rai 2, Carter, Foye, Knight, Samuels, Wade).

Technical Fouls: None.

Harvard 34 36 70
Dartmouth 33 33 66

A_1,564 (2,100).