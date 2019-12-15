Green Bay 21, Chicago 13
|Chicago
|0
|3
|0
|10
|—
|13
|Green Bay
|7
|0
|14
|0
|—
|21
GB_D.Adams 29 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:47. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 2:08. Key Play: Rodgers 4 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-8.
Chi_FG Pineiro 30, 1:45. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 3:18. Key Plays: Trubisky 33 pass to Miller; Trubisky 10 pass to Montgomery.
GB_Jones 21 run (Crosby kick), 12:44. Drive: 5 plays, 73 yards, 2:16. Key Plays: Ervin kick return to Green Bay 27; Rodgers 34 pass to D.Adams; Rodgers 17 run.
GB_Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 7:48. Drive: 5 plays, 66 yards, 1:57. Key Play: Rodgers 49 pass to Kumerow on 3rd-and-4.
Chi_FG Pineiro 27, 14:56. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Trubisky 19 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-4; Trubisky 22 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-7; Trubisky 21 pass to Miller.
Chi_Miller 2 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 8:09. Drive: 13 plays, 67 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Trubisky 17 pass to Miller; Trubisky 8 run on 3rd-and-15; Trubisky 15 pass to Robinson on 3rd-and-7.
A_78,266.
___
|Chi
|GB
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|12
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|15
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-20
|5-15
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-3
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|429
|292
|Total Plays
|83
|58
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|96
|100
|Rushes
|27
|24
|Avg per rush
|3.6
|4.2
|NET YARDS PASSING
|333
|192
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-15
|1-11
|Gross-Yds passing
|348
|203
|Completed-Att.
|29-53
|16-33
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.9
|5.6
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-2-2
|4-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-38.8
|7-35.7
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|63
|97
|Punt Returns
|2-19
|1-12
|Kickoff Returns
|2-44
|2-71
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-14
|PENALTIES-Yds
|4-35
|4-30
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:22
|25:38
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 14-39, Trubisky 4-29, Cohen 8-28, Patterson 1-0. Green Bay, Jones 13-51, J.Williams 8-26, Rodgers 3-23.
PASSING_Chicago, Trubisky 29-53-2-348. Green Bay, Rodgers 16-33-0-203.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Miller 9-118, Robinson 7-125, Cohen 7-57, Ridley 2-10, Horsted 1-18, Montgomery 1-10, Patterson 1-6, Holtz 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, D.Adams 7-103, Allison 2-19, Lazard 2-14, Kumerow 1-49, J.Williams 1-7, Lewis 1-6, Tonyan 1-5, Graham 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Cohen 2-19. Green Bay, Ervin 1-12.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Patterson 2-44. Green Bay, Ervin 2-71.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Jackson 6-0-0, Pierre-Louis 5-0-0, Kwiatkoski 4-1-1, Hicks 4-0-0, Fuller 3-0-0, Goldman 3-0-0, Skrine 2-0-0, Toliver 2-0-0, Urban 2-0-0, Amukamara 1-0-0, Bush 1-0-0, Clinton-Dix 1-0-0, Floyd 1-0-0, Irving 1-0-0, Mack 1-0-0, Nichols 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0. Green Bay, Martinez 9-2-0, Alexander 8-0-0, Clark 6-2-2, T.Williams 6-0-0, Sullivan 5-1-0, King 4-0-0, Lancaster 4-0-0, Gary 3-0-1, Amos 3-0-0, P.Smith 2-3-0, Savage 2-2-0, Campbell 2-1-0, Z.Smith 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Green Bay, Lowry 1-7, Alexander 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
___
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Earnie Frantz.