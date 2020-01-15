THROUGH JANUARY 14

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Ilya Samsonov Washington 17 995 35 2.11
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 23 1328 47 2.12
Anton Khudobin Dallas 19 1070 38 2.13
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 55 2.17
Ben Bishop Dallas 30 1695 63 2.23
Jake Allen St. Louis 16 898 34 2.27
Tuukka Rask Boston 28 1637 62 2.27
Chris Driedger Florida 8 449 18 2.41
Pavel Francouz Colorado 19 1044 42 2.41
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 33 1942 80 2.47
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1598 66 2.48
Jaroslav Halak Boston 21 1277 53 2.49
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 2.49
Cayden Primeau Montreal 2 119 5 2.52
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 18 949 40 2.53
Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 22 1133 48 2.54
Cam Talbot Calgary 16 898 38 2.54
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 39 2171 93 2.57
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 34 2043 88 2.58
James Reimer Carolina 18 991 43 2.6

Goaltenders Win Record
Player Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 34 2043 23 9 2
Frederik Andersen Toronto 37 2141 22 8 5
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 33 1942 22 7 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 39 2171 21 13 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 33 1936 18 11 3
Braden Holtby Washington 32 1845 18 9 4
Carey Price Montreal 38 2238 18 16 4
David Rittich Calgary 34 2000 18 11 5
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 17 10 4
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 33 1951 17 13 3
Petr Mrazek Carolina 30 1761 17 11 2
Tuukka Rask Boston 28 1637 17 4 6
Ben Bishop Dallas 30 1695 16 9 3
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1894 16 12 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 23 1328 16 6 1
Carter Hart Philadelphia 32 1702 15 11 3
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 15 8 2
Pekka Rinne Nashville 28 1549 15 10 3
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 30 1791 15 12 3
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1598 15 6 4

Goaltenders Saves Record
Player Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 39 2171 93 1115 .923 21 13 4
Carey Price Montreal 38 2238 107 1038 .907 18 16 4
Frederik Andersen Toronto 37 2141 102 1035 .910 22 8 5
John Gibson Anaheim 35 2088 104 986 .905 13 19 3
David Rittich Calgary 34 2000 93 972 .913 18 11 5
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 33 1951 90 956 .914 17 13 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 34 2043 88 955 .916 23 9 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 34 1920 95 902 .905 14 12 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1894 104 895 .896 16 12 4
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 33 1942 80 888 .917 22 7 4
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 33 1936 92 886 .906 18 11 3
Robin Lehner Chicago 27 1518 72 863 .923 14 7 4
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 30 1791 83 849 .911 15 12 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 30 1695 63 832 .930 16 9 3
Braden Holtby Washington 32 1845 93 830 .899 18 9 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 78 823 .913 17 10 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 31 1853 93 801 .896 11 17 3
Tuukka Rask Boston 28 1637 62 767 .925 17 4 6
Martin Jones San Jose 31 1766 94 763 .890 13 15 2
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 27 1530 74 752 .910 14 9 2

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Player Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 39 2171 4 21 13 4
Jaroslav Halak Boston 21 1277 3 10 5 6
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 23 1328 3 16 6 1
Petr Mrazek Carolina 30 1761 3 17 11 2
James Reimer Carolina 18 991 3 10 6 0
Pekka Rinne Nashville 28 1549 3 15 10 3
Ben Bishop Dallas 30 1695 2 16 9 3
Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 33 1936 2 18 11 3
Alexandar Georgiev N.Y. Rangers 21 1157 2 11 9 1
Carter Hutton Buffalo 17 1025 2 6 7 4
Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 32 1876 2 17 10 4
Darcy Kuemper Arizona 25 1517 2 15 8 2
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 18 949 2 6 6 4
Carey Price Montreal 38 2238 2 18 16 4
Tuukka Rask Boston 28 1637 2 17 4 6
David Rittich Calgary 34 2000 2 18 11 5
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 29 1598 2 15 6 4
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 34 2043 2 23 9 2
Jake Allen St. Louis 16 898 1 8 3 3
Frederik Andersen Toronto 37 2141 1 22 8 5
Jonathan Bernier Detroit 28 1543 1 10 12 2
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 33 1942 1 22 7 4
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 34 1920 1 14 12 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1894 1 16 12 4
Corey Crawford Chicago 23 1319 1 7 13 2
Chris Driedger Florida 8 449 1 5 2 0
Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 23 1237 1 8 12 2
John Gibson Anaheim 35 2088 1 13 19 3
Carter Hart Philadelphia 32 1702 1 15 11 3
Michael Hutchinson Toronto 12 626 1 3 7 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 27 1530 1 14 9 2
Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 33 1951 1 17 13 3
Matt Murray Pittsburgh 25 1462 1 13 6 4
Antti Raanta Arizona 21 1124 1 9 9 2
Ilya Samsonov Washington 17 995 1 13 2 1
Juuse Saros Nashville 22 1166 1 6 7 4
Mike Smith Edmonton 25 1356 1 11 9 3
Alex Stalock Minnesota 22 1216 1 9 7 3
Linus Ullmark Buffalo 30 1791 1 15 12 3